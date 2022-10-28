WEKA Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for a Second Year

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the global data platform provider for next-generation workloads, announced today that it has been named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for a second consecutive year. The company was evaluated for its WEKA® Data Platform offering and recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

According to Gartner: The unstructured data storage market continues to evolve. New capabilities are being introduced to address the growing challenges of exponential data growth, rapid digitalization, cyber resilience, cloud integration, and the globalization of data. Storage infrastructure deployments, based on distributed file systems and object storage, are growing faster than ever in both volume and deployment size as the consolidated platform for unstructured data services in global data centers.¹

WEKA is helping many of the world's leading enterprises and research organizations to tame and harness their unstructured data and performance-intensive workloads by overcoming the limitations of their legacy data infrastructure so they can create and innovate without limits.

The fourth-generation WEKA Data Platform delivers consistent performance, robust data services, seamless data portability, and best-in-class economics to provide a simplified data management experience – regardless of where an organization needs to run its data and applications. The core of the WEKA Data Platform is WekaFS: a software-based parallel distributed file system with an advanced architecture that solves complex data challenges and supports demanding next-generation workloads like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) at scale across on-premises, edge, cloud, hybrid, and multicloud environments.

"WEKA is proud to be recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for a second year," said Liran Zvibel, chief executive officer at WEKA. "As the world's most innovative organizations continue to adopt cloud and digital-first strategies, WEKA is helping to remove obstacles to data-driven innovation so they can deliver results faster. We thank our customers for trusting WEKA to help them overcome their most complex data challenges."

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Julia Palmer , Jerry Rozeman , Chandra Mukhyala , Jeff Vogel , Published 19 October 2022 - ID G00760026

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

WEKA is the only data management provider that delivers a software-based solution that flawlessly supports next-generation workloads with uncompromising speed, scale, simplicity, sustainability, and seamless data portability. The WEKA® Data Platform is purpose-built for the cloud and AI era. Its advanced cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges. It delivers 10—100x performance improvements, whether running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA fuels research and discovery breakthroughs and accelerates business outcomes for leading global enterprises – including eight of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries and is backed by more than a dozen world-class investors. For more information, visit https://weka.io.

