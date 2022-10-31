Deloitte Global Selects Joe Ucuzoglu as Next Global CEO; Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen Announces Retirement After Record Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (Deloitte Global) Board today announced the selection of Joe Ucuzoglu as Deloitte Global CEO, subject to a ratification vote by Deloitte member firm partners. Ucuzoglu has been the CEO of Deloitte US since 2019. Deloitte operates in 150 countries with more than 415,000 professionals and revenue in our latest fiscal year of $59.3 billion.

Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte (PRNewswire)

Ucuzoglu will succeed Punit Renjen, who has served as the Deloitte Global CEO since 2015. Upon retirement, Renjen will become Global CEO Emeritus. As Deloitte Global CEO, Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte revenue growing from $35 billion to more than $59 billion in just seven years. Today, Deloitte is the leading professional services organization in the world, recognized as the strongest and most valuable commercial services brand, a leader in audit quality, and one of the world's best places to work.

Under Renjen's leadership, Deloitte launched WorldClass—a global effort to prepare 100 million underprivileged people for a world of opportunity—based on the belief that when society thrives, business thrives. Renjen also spearheaded Deloitte's WorldClimate initiative, which includes near-term (2030) greenhouse gas reduction goals which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as 1.5°C-aligned, science-based targets.

"The Deloitte Global Board and I want to thank Punit for leading Deloitte to extraordinary growth and meaningful societal impact, and for his decades of commitment to the organization," said Sharon Thorne, Deloitte Global Board Chair.

Speaking of his successor, Renjen said, "Joe is an exceptional leader. We have worked together side by side for many years, and I believe he is an excellent choice to serve as the next Deloitte Global CEO. He has been a member of the Deloitte Global Executive team for the last several years, and I am confident that, under his leadership, Deloitte will continue to deliver outstanding results for our people, clients, and the communities in which we live and work."

In response to his nomination, Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte US CEO and the next Deloitte Global CEO said, "It is my great honor to be chosen to lead this extraordinary organization. I believe deeply in Deloitte's responsibility to lead through the unprecedented pace of change the world is experiencing, and to meet the rapidly expanding needs of our stakeholders. I want to thank Punit for his excellent leadership of Deloitte."

"It has truly been an honor and privilege to lead Deloitte over the past several years," said Renjen. "More important than any commercial outcome, I am proud of the incredible societal impact we have been able to make as a purpose-driven enterprise. And I am looking forward to some exciting endeavors, including dedicating time to several societal causes about which I am deeply passionate, including sustainability and climate."

Deloitte Global's rigorous and comprehensive nomination, selection and member firm partner ratification process occurs every four years and includes all Deloitte member firms. The member firm partner vote to ratify Ucuzoglu will take place throughout the month of November, and he will assume the Deloitte Global CEO role upon Renjen's retirement on 31 December 2022.

As Ucuzoglu prepares to assume his new Deloitte Global responsibilities, the Deloitte US firm's well-established succession process occurs every four years and is underway.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte