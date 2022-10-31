Thoma Bravo Completes Strategic Growth Investment in SMA Technologies

HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its strategic growth investment in SMA Technologies ("SMA"), a leading provider of automation solutions for financial services.

The investment will enable SMA to significantly expand its offering of automation solutions for its clients while accelerating growth geographically and into tangential industries over time.

Founded in 1980 by automation experts at NASA, SMA Technologies is dedicated to simplifying IT complexity through its workload automation platform, OpCon, which eliminates manual tasks, reducing human error and freeing up resources for strategic initiatives.

"The increasingly digital workplace has created a large and growing market for SMA's automated solutions to simplify and streamline IT workloads," said Todd Dauchy, CEO of SMA Technologies. "With Thoma Bravo as our partner, we will be well positioned to expand our offerings and serve additional industries while accelerating our global growth."

"Since its founding, SMA has earned its clients' trust to support mission critical operations through its unmatched domain expertise, deep focus on customer care and reliable solutions that help clients unlock efficiencies in their businesses," said Adam Solomon, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to working with Todd and the entire SMA team to build on the company's strong momentum."

Existing investor ParkerGale Capital will retain a minority position in SMA Technologies. Raymond James served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to SMA Technologies.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 400 companies representing over $220 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

About SMA Technologies

SMA Technologies is the maker of OpCon, the leading workload automation and orchestration platform for banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial services businesses. The platform delivers enterprise power and scalability without the complexity or cost. OpCon enables companies to easily automate manual tasks and seamlessly orchestrate workloads across business-critical operations, saving time and reducing cost by eliminating human error and deploying IT resources on strategic initiatives. More than 1,000 clients trust SMA with their mission-critical operations. Please visit www.smatechnologies.com to learn more.

