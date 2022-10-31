Viant Rolls Out Second Major Expansion of Costa Rica Manufacturing Facility in Two Years to Support New Business Growth

Viant Rolls Out Second Major Expansion of Costa Rica Manufacturing Facility in Two Years to Support New Business Growth

43% larger footprint will focus on complex interventional devices and offer customers

additional capacity

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viant announced today that for the second consecutive year, it has begun a major expansion of its medical device manufacturing facility in Heredia, Costa Rica.

One of two new manufacturing buildings underway at Viant Costa Rica (PRNewswire)

The expansion will primarily support complex interventional and other minimally invasive devices. The site will grow from four buildings to seven, with a 43% increase in footprint for a total of more than 250,000 square feet. The company expects new manufacturing and warehouse buildings to be in use by November 2022 with an additional manufacturing building opening March 2023.

Costa Rica Facility Expansion: Fast Facts

For the second consecutive year, Viant has begun an expansion of its Costa Rica medical device manufacturing facility.

According to Viant CEO Alton Shader, the expansion had been proactively planned to put Viant in a strong position to win new business, and the strategy has paid off with several major new programs. "We were confident that prospective customers who visited our Costa Rica site would see that Viant is an ideal partner for large, complex programs," Shader said. "We have the network of facilities, the capabilities, the experienced people, the customer-focused culture, and the capital to fuel growth." Revenue from the Costa Rica site is expected to double by 2024.

Viant's Costa Rica facility will have additional capacity to support medical device manufacturers looking to outsource manufacturing, a growing trend. "Outsourcing allows medical device manufacturers to focus on the innovation that's core to their business while partnering with companies like Viant that specialize in manufacturing," Shader said. "In addition to our major facility investment, we offer deep engineering expertise, great talent, built-in speed, and the agility to make decisions quickly to support our customers' business."

The expansion will also provide new employee amenities such as green space, modern cafeterias, and an open, collaborative work space. "Viant aims to be the premier medical device employer in Costa Rica," said Kevin Quiros, Viant's Costa Rica site director. "This expansion gives us the opportunity to create comfortable new spaces for associates to gather, share meals, collaborate and feel like a part of the Viant family."

Competitively located in a free-trade zone, Viant's Costa Rica location is a high-performing site specializing in thermoplastic and elastomeric molding, extrusion and complex assembly for interventional, surgical and other medical devices and components. It excels in Lean Product Launches with Lean Production Preparation Process (3P), delivering speed to market, optimized cost and assured quality.

About Viant

Viant is a trusted global design and manufacturing services provider that partners and innovates with customers to provide the highest quality, life enhancing medical devices. We do this through our depth and breadth of capabilities, end-to-end integration, technical expertise, and relentless focus on customers and operational excellence. With nearly 6,000 associates across 25 locations worldwide, we offer a unique combination of small-company service and attention with big-company resources. Our customers count on us to help bring mission-critical projects to life. For more information, visit viantmedical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Viant's Costa Rica Facility Expansion Fast Facts (PRNewswire)

Viant logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viant