Girl Rides Horse for a Cure

One-third of people with epilepsy are non-responsive to medication making them at risk for death.

PHOENIX and CINCINNATI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channing Seidman had her first seizure at the age of 9 and was diagnosed with refractory epilepsy shortly thereafter, meaning that - while approximately 70% of people diagnosed with epilepsy are able to manage their seizures with medication - unfortunately, she is one of the 30% whose epilepsy is non-responsive to medication. This determined young girl has taken matters into her own hands. Using her love of the horse riding in sport of dressage she is using her "Dressage for a Cause" platform to raise funds for a cure.

Channing Seideman with her horse Perla at the Purple Horse show that is held in conjunction with the Purple raffle to raise awareness for Epilepsy. (PRNewswire)

Help us raise awareness about epilepsy and find a cure so others like me can have their own ride of a lifetime!

Channing partnered with horse lover and founder of award-winning stress relieving devices TouchPoints Vicki Mayo to talk about the challenges of Epilepsy. Full interview can be found here. Channing is hosting an online raffle to raise $100,000 for a cure. People from all around the country are encouraged to participate and cheer Channing on as she competes her horse Perla at a horse show in conjunction with the Raffle. The Raffle showcases a myriad of incredible products all aimed at reducing stress including TouchPoints Essentials. TouchPoints use gentle haptic microvibrations to reduce stress by over 70% in just 30 seconds and can be used anytime anywhere. From Nov 1-10 use code HORSE to receive 15% off a purchase of TouchPoints and 10% of your purchase will be donated to Channing's raffle.

During Vicki Mayo's interview with Channing she asked her what could be done to help in addition to supporting the raffle. Channing said, "There's always been a stigma around epilepsy. In fact, many people are hesitant to even say the word. But if we can't talk about it, then we can't find a cure. So please help us raise awareness about epilepsy by talking about it. It's okay to say the word! And once we start doing that, it will be easier to find a cure so that others like me can have their own ride of a lifetime."

