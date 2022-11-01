inHarmony Announces Patent Granted by USPTO Strengthening the Company's Position in Tech-Assisted Meditation

Improve mental health with vibroacoustic therapy

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- inHarmony, an innovative tech-assisted wellness company that uses vibroacoustic therapy devices for fast and effective meditation announces today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent for their Meditation Cushion.

The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. D953,766 S entitled "Seating Apparatus." This patent is part of the company's tech-assisted devices portfolio, which includes the "inHarmony Meditation Cushion," "inHarmony Sound Lounge" and the "inHarmony Practitioner."

"For anyone that is on the go and focused on day-to-day to-do lists, they're typically stuck in a beta brainwave that is over-stimulated. Our products are a shortcut that enables people to flow into and out of an alpha brain wave state more easily so they can more easily relax," says Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony and Certified Vibroacoustic Therapy Practitioner. "Technology got us into this mess and technology can get us out."

inHarmony financial results for its fiscal 2022 third-quarter revenue record sales up 26% year over year, and quarterly earnings up 43%.

"As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic another pandemic is upon us: mental health." says Dominic Carnevale, Co-Founder of inHarmony. "inHarmony is a solution for the mental health crisis as it pertains to depression and anxiety. Furthermore, the ailments of living a technology-driven, sensory-overloaded lifestyle have resulted in more people living with prolonged stress, chronic pain, sleep disorders, and more."

The inHarmony mindful meditation products deliver a deeply centering mind-body experience in as little as 11 minutes. Clients have reported instant results and profound benefits in terms of focus, physical relaxation, and a general sense of well-being.

"My first experience using the Sound Lounge was indescribable." says Jennifer Plank, a 45-year-old inHarmony Vibroacoustic Sound Lounge customer "The best way I can explain it is an out-of-body experience. The music, (which is phenomenal) and the vibrations combined put you in a place in space that makes you feel safe to let your mind and body just let go and relax."

inHarmony's technologically advanced sound/vibration system has its roots in many ancient forms of meditation. For generations, Buddhist monks have been able to quickly access a deep meditative state by using vibration and sound. The company has taken these principles and created a user-friendly technology that allows anyone to immediately access a state of mind/body/spiritual harmony without decades of rigorous training.

About inHarmony

inHarmony uses a patented system of tech-assisted sound and vibration therapies to quickly and comfortably put the user into a deep meditative state. The combination of Vibro-Tactile Stimulation and Vibro-Acoustic Technology delivers fast and effective meditation. The inHarmony community is on a mission to revolutionize America's approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Say goodbye to a distracted mind. Download the app @ inHarmony or visit www.iaminharmony.com.

