Magnate Worldwide Appoints Kristi McFarland As Chief People and Sustainability Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide today announced the appointment of Kristi McFarland as Chief People & Sustainability Officer. McFarland is an accomplished senior executive with over 25 years of Strategy, Mission, and Culture leadership experience. Prior to joining Magnate Worldwide, Kristi most recently served as Co-President of New Seasons Market, where she was also Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief People Officer.

Kristi will lead Magnate's efforts to further differentiate itself in the marketplace, through continued investment in Environment, Social and Governance programs, including dedicated efforts in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. As Chief of People, Kristi will enhance its employer value proposition, as Magnate continues its remarkable growth.

"We have experienced exceptional growth both organically and through acquisition over the last several years. The time is now for us to invest in the future of Magnate, to continue to make Magnate a very desirable place to work and be on the leading edge of corporate social responsibility in the Transportation and Logistics Industry", said Dante Fornari, CEO of Magnate Worldwide.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. For more information on Magnate's business segments and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

