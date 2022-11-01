The MLS™/CLAW Partners with Plunk to Power Agents with Real-time Home Analytics Platform

Leading Southern California MLS licenses Plunk's dynamic home valuation tools for its 20,000 members, which include top agents in the nation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk , the first real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, today announced a partnership with The MLS/CLAW, a leading multiple listing service in Southern California and next-generation software company, to provide its 20,000 members with access to real-time and dynamic home valuation tools.

Through the partnership, TheMLS.com members will have access to:

Plunk Home Value™ : Plunk's proprietary Automated Valuation Model (AVM), updated in real time for over 104 million homes nationwide.

Real-time Market Insights: A suite of key metrics that track and capture the local, regional, and overall market performance of any market area — including median list price, sale vs. list price, and median days on market.

Plunk Refined Value™: Leveraging Plunk's new Leveraging Plunk's new Dynamic Valuation Model™ , this feature is a user-generated tool enabling agents to refine a property's value by editing home details.

Plunk Remodel Value™: The future, potential remodeled value of a subject property.

"Now more than ever, it's important to find new and effective ways to give our members an unparalleled advantage to thrive in this constantly changing market," remarked Annie Ives, CEO of The MLS. "Innovation is vital to our members' growth and success. We're thrilled and excited to be collaborating with Plunk."

"The MLS has consistently moved the real estate industry forward with best-in-class solutions, from launching THEMLSPRO® and MLS Broker Caravan™ mobile app to offering VESTAPLUS™," added David Bluhm, Co-founder and President of Plunk. "Through this partnership, we will provide The MLS' members real-time access to the most advanced property and market valuation tools — whether they're on their computers or their mobile phones. And this critical partnership keeps them ahead of the industry."

About Plunk

Plunk is an advanced analytics company revolutionizing the way homeowners, home experts, and investors value and invest in residential real estate — through the next-generation application of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and image analysis. Plunk's analytics empower REALTORS® and residential real estate professionals to be authorities on home value — turning agents into trusted financial advisors and their clients into lifetime customers.

About The MLS™/CLAW

The MLS™/CLAW is a leading multiple listing service that serves over 20,000 agents and brokers in Southern California, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, Hollywood Hills, West Hollywood, Pasadena, and Palm Springs. Members include top performing real estate agents nationwide. The company has evolved into a leading real estate technology company with an internally developed, wholly-owned and operated next-generation real estate software called VESTAPLUS™.

