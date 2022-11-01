No Kid Hungry Partners with National Brands to End Childhood Hunger this Holiday Season with Gifts that Give Back

Seasonal gifts and promotions help the No Kid Hungry campaign connect kids to meals

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All children deserve a season filled with holiday cheer, but 9 million kids in the U.S. are living with hunger. That's why No Kid Hungry , a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, is partnering with national brands to provide hope and healthy meals to kids across the country this holiday season and all year long. As consumers plan their holiday shopping lists this year, it's easy to give back and support No Kid Hungry's work through a number of seasonal products and promotions offered by national brands including Citi, Williams Sonoma, Denny's, Hickory Farms and more. Every $1 donated to No Kid Hungry this holiday season can help connect a child with 10 healthy meals. *

"Some of the best holiday memories are made surrounded by tables of food, but that isn't the reality for the 1 in 8 kids in the United States who live with hunger," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Together with our partners and supporters across the nation, we're working to change that. By empowering each one of us through everyday actions, like holiday shopping, we can help make a big impact toward ensuring every child gets the food they need this holiday season and all year long."

Seasonal gifts and holiday promotions that support No Kid Hungry include:

Citi: On November 29 , Giving Tuesday, Citi will be matching donations to No Kid Hungry, up to $500,000 . Additionally, now through January 31, 2023 , Citi will donate $10 , up to $100,000 , for every person who completes the Hunger Quiz found on



Athletic Greens: Athletic Greens will donate $.20 from the sale of every AG1 product sold through the end of the year.





bartaco: bartaco will donate $1 from every #bartacosecret roasted brussels sprouts taco sold from October 4 - December 5 to No Kid Hungry, with a minimum donation of $50,000 .





Beech-Nut: Beech-Nut will donate $0.25 for each sale of Beech-Nut Naturals Jars Variety Pack, with a maximum contribution of $300,000 .





Bloomingdale's: Now through November 27 , you can make a donation to No Kid Hungry by rounding up your purchase in-store or making a donation at checkout.





Cheerios: Starting November 29 - December 29 , for any box of Cheerios you buy and scan your receipt in the Fetch Rewards app, you'll earn 10% back in Fetch points and Cheerios will donate $0.20 per box scanned to No Kid Hungry, up to $300,000 .





Circle K Stores, Inc : From December 5 – January 1 , participating Circle K locations in Alabama , Mississippi , Louisiana , Arkansas and the Florida Panhandle will allow customers to purchase a pin-up stocking for $1 or $5 with any purchase.





Creme of Nature: Creme of Nature will donate $10,000 to No Kid Hungry this holiday season. Creme of Nature will encourage their community to support and raise awareness by posting a picture holding a sign with the #ShineDifferent and using the hashtag on their social media platforms.





Denny's: In restaurant guests can donate $3 or more for a pin-up or round up their check. Online through Denny's on Demand, guests can roundup their check or donate $1 , $3 , $5 or open amount.





Eggo: To celebrate Eggo's $100,000 donation to No Kid Hungry and encourage more donations, the brand is partnering with a TikTok creator to make a custom piece of Eggo gear. Follow Eggo's TikTok for more information.





Frutta Bowls: Make a donation to No Kid Hungry with your catering order online and in-store. Frutta Bowls will also donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for each Acai bracelet purchased.





Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill: Make a donation to No Kid Hungry with your catering order online and in-store. Garbanzo will also donate $.10 to No Kid Hungry for each kids' meal purchased.





The Habit Burger Grill: Through December 31 , guests can round up their Habit Burger Grill purchase to the nearest dollar online and via their mobile app, and spare change will be donated to No Kid Hungry.





Hickory Farms: Hickory Farms will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry for every purchase of a Give Back Gift Box through 3/31/23 up to $300,000 combined





Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants : From November 3 to December 31 , participating Kimpton restaurants and bars will bring Family Meal to life via special prix fixe menus and featured menu items created by various members of their culinary teams. Each restaurant will determine an amount of all Family Meal sales to benefit No Kid Hungry.





Mendocino Farms: Eat Happy and give back by adding a donation to your online order with Mendocino Farms. Mendocino Farms will match all online donations on Giving Tuesday, 11/29. Additionally, Mendocino Farms will donate $0.25 from every November to Remember sandwich sold from 11/1/22 - 11/30/22 . Mendocino Farms will make a minimum donation of $40,000 to No Kid Hungry between 11/1/22 - 12/31/22 .





Noble Vines : From November 1 to December 31 , Noble Vines will match every donation made through their Facebook fundraiser for No Kid Hungry, up to $10,000 .





Ocean Spray: From now through January 17 , for every $10 spent on Ocean Spray products, $1 will be donated to No Kid Hungry with a minimum guaranteed donation of $50,000 .





Popeyes Foundation: Now through November 6th , at participating Popeyes restaurants, guests can donate $1 and receive a coupon for a free apple pie.





Pottery Barn Kids: This holiday season, Pottery Barn Kids is donating 50% of the retail price of their No Kid Hungry® Sherpa Bear Ornament directly to No Kid Hungry.





QVC: Now through December 23 , when you shop select items, $1 from each unit sold, up to a maximum of $100,000 , will benefit both Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry. Customers can also make a donation by calling customer service, through the QVC app or online at QVC.com.





Saladworks: Make a donation to No Kid Hungry with your catering order online and in-store. Saladworks will also donate $.10 to No Kid Hungry for each Kids Works meal purchased.





Save A Lot: Save A Lot will make a $6.00 donation to No Kid Hungry for every purchase of a Bags for A Brighter Holiday at participating retail locations from November 13 through December 24 .





The Simple Greek: Make a donation to No Kid Hungry with your catering order online and in-store. Simple Greek will also donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for each kids' meal purchased.





Warner Bros. Discovery: This holiday season, Warner Bros. Discovery is asking their viewers to text 707070 to donate to Turn Up! Fight Hunger benefitting No Kid Hungry.





Williams Sonoma : Williams Sonoma will donate 30% of the purchase price of No Kid Hungry spatulas and other specially designed products to No Kid Hungry and encourage consumer donations in-stores and online.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

For a complete list of No Kid Hungry's participating partners and promotions, and to learn all the ways to give back to No Kid Hungry this holiday season, visit NoKidHungry.org/BrandsThatGive .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact: Allison deBrauwere; adebrauwere@strength.org

