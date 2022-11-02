ARLO ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW PRO 5S 2K CAMERA, SUPPORTED BY IT'S MOST COMPREHENSIVE APP EXPERIENCE EVER

Tri-Band and SecureLink™ Advancements Pair with Arlo Secure App For Maximum Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its most innovative and advanced offering to date, the all-new Pro 5S 2K Security Camera. The latest addition to the award-winning Pro series, Pro 5S boasts tri-band connectivity - operating off dual-band Wi-Fi and Arlo SecureLink technology. Pro 5S is backed by the redesigned Arlo Secure App which features an all-new, highly intuitive interface that streamlines access to critical tools like Emergency Response1. The Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera is available for pre-order through Arlo.com and Best Buy for $249.99 MSRP, with additional national retailers coming soon.

When connected to Arlo's proprietary SecureLink technology, the Arlo Pro 5S 2K provides significant user benefits over existing security devices. Since Pro 5S operates on the lowest power band when in sleep mode, users will appreciate significant battery life improvements. Additionally, tri-band connectivity provides longer Wi-Fi range, and mitigates RF interference and active jamming attempts while maximizing picture quality. Pro 5S seamlessly pairs with other SecureLink devices for continuous security and connectivity, even during power and internet outages.

"Pro 5S is hands down the most secure and reliable camera Arlo has engineered to date," said Tim Johnston, SVP of Product at Arlo. "Integrating three wireless technologies into one extremely compact form factor ensures users are better equipped to protect their everything. Supporting the overall Pro 5S experience, the redesigned, intuitive Arlo Secure App ensures frictionless access to the most comprehensive monitoring tools available."

The Arlo Secure App enables users to take their security to the next level. Enhancements start with the updated Emergency Response center which brings an unprecedented level of control to users' fingertips during a crisis. In addition to allowing users to request emergency personnel, Emergency Response provides real-time status updates via SMS or phone call while emergency personnel are in transit. Time-saving Automations can be programmed to trigger events such as geofencing, mode changes, schedules, alarms and more.

Powerful advancements in the all-new Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera include:

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support: Automatically connect to the strongest network available between 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for the strongest possible connection

SecureLink Connection : Pair with Arlo Home Security System through Arlo SecureLink for continuous connectivity during internet and power outages 3 , stronger encryption and longer range and battery life

Increased Battery Life: Up to 30% longer battery life than the Pro 4. Users gain access to an all-new low power mode to charge their camera less often and can connect the camera to Arlo SecureLink-enabled devices to further conserve battery life.

2K Video with HDR : High-performance lenses ensure crystal-clear detail in every picture

160-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wider field of view

Integrated Spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests

Built-In Smart Siren: Trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an event

Color Night Vision: See videos in color rather than traditional black and white

Two-Way Audio: Listen and speak to visitors with crystal clear, full duplex audio that reduces wind and noise

Wire-Free and Weather-Resistant: Easily install indoors or outdoors

Magnetic Connections: Easily add on accessories such as a solar panel charger, waterproof outdoor charging cable, and XL capacity battery/housing

Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa4, Google Assistant, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

1 Arlo Secure App Version 4.0 launches late November 2022

2 Emergency Response available through Arlo Secure subscription

3 Requires a Cellular and Battery Backup accessory and Professional Monitoring Subscription Plan

4 Support for Amazon Alexa coming soon

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s (the "Company" or "Arlo") expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Secure, Arlo Secure Plus and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

