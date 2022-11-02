COACH INTRODUCES "FEEL THE WONDER" HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN STARRING JENNIFER LOPEZ, ZOEY DEUTCH, AND CHAN-YOUNG YOON AND UNVEILS ITS FIRST VIRTUAL STORE

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach introduces "Feel the Wonder," a holiday campaign featuring Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch and Chan-young Yoon. A playful celebration of the kid in all of us, the campaign, shot and directed by Anton Gottlob, captures the season's joyful, child-like sense of wonder while spotlighting the house's Winter 2022 collection.

Tapping into the next generation's love for playfully remixing nostalgic references through creative self-expression, "Feel the Wonder" captures the Coach Family in larger-than-life scenes that feature the holiday season's spirit of warmth, joy and embracing your inner child. Featuring scenes where the cast plays in the snow, jumps on the bed and unwraps presents, the campaign showcases the house's new Heart bag and Tabby and Studio bags, along with Winter's 2022 ready-to-wear inspired by Stuart Vevers' vision of timeless American heritage juxtaposed with the attitude of counter-culture.

To celebrate the holiday season, Coach also unveiled its first virtual shopping destination. Inspired by a vintage Coach store, the immersive experience allows guests to move throughout themed rooms, shop the holiday collection and play a game with Rexy, the house's mascot, to unlock special prizes. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to shop via livestream videos alongside friends and influencers. The virtual store, which is powered by experiential e-commerce platform Obsess, will feature iconic Coach styles including the Tabby and Rogue, along with a dedicated section for holiday party bags and new giftable items, and a special collection featuring Rexy.

