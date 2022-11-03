Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased 22% to $7.8 million compared to $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue primarily reflects the contribution of subscription and service revenue post acquisition from EVRYTHNG and $1.1 million of subscription revenue from a new commercial contract, partially offset by $0.6 million of lower subscription revenue as a result of sunsetting our Piracy Intelligence product and $0.4 million less service revenue due to the timing of HolyGrail recycling projects.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was essentially flat when compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflecting $1.0 million of amortization expense recognized on the developed technology intangible asset acquired in the EVRYTHNG acquisition and $0.2 million lower service gross profit due to higher costs, offset by the $1.2 million of gross profit contribution from higher subscription revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased 24% to $5.6 million compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased 62% to $19.7 million compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflects $4.2 million of operating expenses from EVRYTHNG post acquisition, $1.5 million of higher compensation costs due to annual compensation adjustments and higher headcount, and $1.4 million of severance costs incurred for organizational changes we made in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased $5.4 million to $15.5 million compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $14.9 million or $(0.76) loss per common share compared to $2.9 million or $(0.17) loss per common share in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million or $(0.47) loss per common share compared to $5.6 million or $(0.34) loss per common share in the third quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities totaled $56.4 million compared to $41.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Conference call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Thursday, November 3, 2022) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832
International Number: +1 201-689-8433
Conference ID: 13733096

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Lara Burhenn.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc reveals a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross profit margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net loss, and Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted). See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.  These non-GAAP financial measures are an important measure of our operating performance because they allow management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing non-cash and non-recurring activities that affect comparability.  Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.

Digimarc believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps management and investors make comparisons between us and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, investors should examine Digimarc's non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information, and investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.  Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Month Information



Nine Month Information




September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Revenue:

















Service


$

3,735



$

3,932



$

11,858



$

11,507


Subscription



4,086




2,485




11,121




7,888


Total revenue



7,821




6,417




22,979




19,395


Cost of revenue:

















Service (1)



1,602




1,630




5,177




4,715


Subscription (1)



1,006




567




2,934




1,892


Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets



1,048







3,362





Total cost of revenue



3,656




2,197




11,473




6,607


Gross profit

















Service (1)



2,133




2,302




6,681




6,792


Subscription (1)



3,080




1,918




8,187




5,996


Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets



(1,048)







(3,362)





Total gross profit



4,165




4,220




11,506




12,788


Gross profit margin:

















Total



53

%



66

%



50

%



66

%

Service (1)



57

%



59

%



56

%



59

%

Subscription (1)



75

%



77

%



74

%



76

%


















Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing



7,684




4,647




23,702




15,865


Research, development and engineering



7,575




4,586




19,731




12,930


General and administrative



4,132




2,943




15,027




15,611


Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets



301







964





Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements









574





Total operating expenses



19,692




12,176




59,998




44,406



















Operating loss



(15,527)




(7,956)




(48,492)




(31,618)


Other income:

















Gain on extinguishment of note payable






5,094







5,094


Refundable tax credit



376







878





Other income (loss)



247




(2)




336




26


Other income, net



623




5,092




1,214




5,120


Loss before income taxes



(14,904)




(2,864)




(47,278)




(26,498)


Provision for income taxes



(26)




(7)




(72)




(17)


Net loss


$

(14,930)



$

(2,871)



$

(47,350)



$

(26,515)



















Loss per common share:

















Loss per common share — basic


$

(0.76)



$

(0.17)



$

(2.51)



$

(1.61)


Loss per common share — diluted


$

(0.76)



$

(0.17)



$

(2.51)



$

(1.61)


Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic



19,721




16,520




18,877




16,428


Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted



19,721




16,520




18,877




16,428



















(1) Cost of revenue, Gross profit and Gross profit margin for Service and Subscription excludes amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.


Digimarc Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Month Information



Nine Month Information




September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


GAAP gross profit


$

4,165



$

4,220



$

11,506



$

12,788


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,048







3,362





Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets



145




145




430




431


Stock-based compensation



270




164




736




515


Non-GAAP gross profit


$

5,628



$

4,529



$

16,034



$

13,734


Non-GAAP gross profit margin



72

%



71

%



70

%



71

%


















GAAP operating expenses


$

19,692



$

12,176



$

59,998



$

44,406


Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment



(316)




(334)




(1,036)




(1,051)


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(301)







(964)





Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets



(4)




(35)




(63)




(94)


Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases



(248)




(124)




(768)




(364)


Stock-based compensation



(3,298)




(1,437)




(8,574)




(9,833)


Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements









(574)





Acquisition-related expenses






(111)




(447)




(111)


Non-GAAP operating expenses


$

15,525



$

10,135



$

47,572



$

32,953



















GAAP net loss


$

(14,930)



$

(2,871)



$

(47,350)



$

(26,515)


Total adjustments to gross profit



1,463




309




4,528




946


Total adjustments to operating expenses



4,167




2,041




12,426




11,453


Gain on extinguishment of note payable



-




(5,094)




-




(5,094)


Non-GAAP net loss


$

(9,300)



$

(5,615)



$

(30,396)



$

(19,210)



















GAAP loss per common share (diluted)


$

(0.76)



$

(0.17)



$

(2.51)



$

(1.61)


Non-GAAP net loss


$

(9,300)



$

(5,615)



$

(30,396)



$

(19,210)


Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted)


$

(0.47)



$

(0.34)



$

(1.61)



$

(1.17)


Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




September 30,



December 31,




2022



2021


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents (1)


$

40,355



$

13,789


Marketable securities (1)



16,002




19,537


Trade accounts receivable, net



7,800




6,368


Loan receivable from related party






2,001


Other current assets



6,291




2,316


Total current assets



70,448




44,011


Marketable securities (1)






8,292


Property and equipment, net



2,633




2,875


Intangibles, net



34,032




6,611


Goodwill



6,401




1,114


Lease right of use assets



5,209




1,300


Other assets



1,198




673


Total assets


$

119,921



$

64,876











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities


$

8,219



$

4,727


Deferred revenue



4,727




2,989


Total current liabilities



12,946




7,716


Long-term lease liabilities



6,051




1,028


Other long-term liabilities



96




752


Total liabilities



19,093




9,496











Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock



50




50


Common stock



20




17


Additional paid-in capital



361,055




261,324


Accumulated deficit



(253,361)




(206,011)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(6,936)





Total shareholders' equity



100,828




55,380











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

119,921



$

64,876











(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $56,357 and $41,618 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.


Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Nine Month Information




September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021


Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss


$

(47,350)



$

(26,515)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment



1,036




1,051


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,326





Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets



493




525


Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases



768




364


Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities






605


Gain on extinguishment of note payable






(5,032)


Stock-based compensation



9,310




10,348


Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements



574





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Trade accounts receivable



(241)




(427)


Other current assets



(2,233)




(353)


Other assets



(611)




(54)


Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



(2,153)




1,630


Deferred revenue



233




(847)


Lease liability and other long-term liabilities



(1,040)




242


Net cash used in operating activities



(36,888)




(18,463)











Cash flows from investing activities:









Net cash paid for acquisition



(3,512)





Purchase of property and equipment



(783)




(797)


Capitalized patent costs



(404)




(475)


Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities



17,498




72,141


Purchases of marketable securities



(5,873)




(42,049)


Net cash provided by investing activities



6,926




28,820











Cash flows from financing activities:









Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs



58,220





Purchase of common stock



(1,560)




(4,898)


Loan repayment



(32)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



56,628




(4,898)


Effect of exchange rate on cash



(100)





Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2)


$

26,566



$

5,459




















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period



41,618




77,728


Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period



56,357




52,490


(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities


$

14,739



$

(25,238)


