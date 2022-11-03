EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $497.4 million.
- Consolidated net income of $19.6 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $22.4 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.27.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $158.8 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $1,498.2 million.
- Consolidated net income of $119.0 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $127.7 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $1.51.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $492.4 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
"During the third quarter of 2022, the EchoStar team continued to optimize operations and asset yields, delivering a solid performance," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We remain focused on operating the business in an efficient manner while also preparing for the launch of our EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3 satellite. We have capitalized on enterprise market opportunities, and I am pleased that we have increased sales of equipment, primarily developed in-house, for both the three and nine month periods ending September 30, compared to the same periods last year. We continue to seek opportunities in pursuit of our strategy of being a global connectivity and services provider."
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - Additional Information:
- Consolidated revenue decreased 1.4% or $7.3 million year over year. Lower service revenue of $31.4 million, primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers, was partially offset by higher equipment sales of $24.1 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers. The decrease includes an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $3.8 million.
- Consolidated net income decreased $10.7 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to lower operating income of $15.6 million and an unfavorable change in investments of $13.8 million. These items were partially offset by lower net interest expense of $10.9 million, lower net income tax expense of $6.6 million, and lower losses on foreign exchange of $3.8 million.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.1% or $28.2 million year over year.
- Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,285,000, declining 61,000 from June 30, 2022. Current capacity limitations as well as competitive pressures are impacting consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America, subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions, more selective customer screening, and capacity allocation to higher economic value enterprise and government applications.
- For the three months ended September 30, 2022, approximately 60% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to consumer customers with approximately 40% attributable to enterprise customers.
- Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2022.
- During the three months ended September 30, 2022, we purchased 593,643 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.
- The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite continues to progress at Maxar and is expected to be launched during the first half of 2023
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the three months
For the nine months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Hughes
$ 489,565
$ 496,937
$ 1,475,512
$ 1,465,073
EchoStar Satellite Services
4,981
4,436
14,305
12,808
Corporate and Other
2,841
3,287
8,420
9,195
Total revenue
$ 497,387
$ 504,660
$ 1,498,237
$ 1,487,076
Adjusted EBITDA
Hughes
$ 177,574
$ 202,997
$ 544,284
$ 612,251
EchoStar Satellite Services
3,447
2,319
9,658
6,481
Corporate & Other:
Corporate overhead, operating and other
(22,521)
(19,974)
(62,265)
(61,940)
Equity in earnings (losses) of
319
1,630
759
2,615
Total Corporate & Other
(22,202)
(18,344)
(61,506)
(59,325)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 158,819
$ 186,972
$ 492,436
$ 559,407
Net income (loss)
$ 19,550
$ 30,217
$ 118,968
$ 142,804
Expenditures for property and equipment
$ 61,457
$ 89,537
$ 249,374
$ 352,003
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):
For the three months
For the nine months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 19,550
$ 30,217
$ 118,968
$ 142,804
Interest income, net
(14,183)
(5,725)
(29,677)
(16,914)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
13,845
16,313
43,125
79,848
Income tax provision (benefit), net
13,195
19,748
51,367
63,047
Depreciation and amortization
110,233
120,596
347,224
368,864
Net loss (income) attributable to non-
2,853
3,192
8,736
6,419
EBITDA
145,493
184,341
539,743
644,068
(Gains) losses on investments, net
10,077
(3,748)
(48,071)
(112,981)
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
711
245
Litigation Expense
—
—
—
16,800
License fee dispute - India, net of non-
444
(262)
—
(708)
Loss on Debt Repurchase
—
—
—
1,938
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses,
2,805
6,641
53
10,045
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 158,819
$ 186,972
$ 492,436
$ 559,407
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
As of
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 901,269
$ 535,894
Marketable investment securities
666,904
1,010,496
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
243,683
182,063
Other current assets, net
229,214
198,444
Total current assets
2,041,070
1,926,897
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,251,258
2,338,285
Operating lease right-of-use assets
147,811
149,198
Goodwill
532,570
511,086
Regulatory authorizations, net
460,084
469,766
Other intangible assets, net
16,323
13,984
Other investments, net
352,778
297,747
Other non-current assets, net
323,411
338,241
Total non-current assets
4,084,235
4,118,307
Total assets
$ 6,125,305
$ 6,045,204
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$ 95,019
$ 109,338
Contract liabilities
127,584
141,343
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
183,613
209,442
Total current liabilities
406,216
460,123
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
1,496,578
1,495,994
Deferred tax liabilities, net
434,043
403,684
Operating lease liabilities
133,197
134,897
Other non-current liabilities
119,719
136,426
Total non-current liabilities
2,183,537
2,171,001
Total liabilities
2,589,753
2,631,124
Commitments and contingencies
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares
59
58
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
48
48
Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
—
—
Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
3,361,219
3,345,878
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(180,339)
(212,102)
Accumulated earnings (losses)
784,170
656,466
Treasury shares, at cost
(525,824)
(436,521)
Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity
3,439,333
3,353,827
Non-controlling interests
96,219
60,253
Total stockholders' equity
3,535,552
3,414,080
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,125,305
$ 6,045,204
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
For the three months
For the nine months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Services and other revenue
$ 401,382
$ 432,739
$ 1,234,890
$ 1,294,355
Equipment revenue
96,005
71,921
263,347
192,721
Total revenue
497,387
504,660
1,498,237
1,487,076
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of
145,189
138,179
430,553
410,515
Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation
74,329
62,328
213,497
161,982
Selling, general and administrative expenses
111,421
112,986
342,682
341,143
Research and development expenses
9,181
7,974
25,562
22,960
Depreciation and amortization
110,233
120,596
347,224
368,864
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
711
245
Total costs and expenses
450,353
442,063
1,360,229
1,305,709
Operating income (loss)
47,034
62,597
138,008
181,367
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
14,183
5,725
29,677
16,914
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(13,845)
(16,313)
(43,125)
(79,848)
Gains (losses) on investments, net
(10,077)
3,748
48,071
112,981
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
(1,426)
74
(4,441)
(2,596)
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
(2,805)
(6,641)
(53)
(10,045)
Other, net
(319)
775
2,198
(12,922)
Total other income (expense), net
(14,289)
(12,632)
32,327
24,484
Income (loss) before income taxes
32,745
49,965
170,335
205,851
Income tax benefit (provision), net
(13,195)
(19,748)
(51,367)
(63,047)
Net income (loss)
19,550
30,217
118,968
142,804
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling
2,853
3,192
8,736
6,419
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation
$ 22,403
$ 33,409
$ 127,704
$ 149,223
Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common
Basic
$ 0.27
$ 0.38
$ 1.51
$ 1.64
Diluted
$ 0.27
$ 0.38
$ 1.51
$ 1.64
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
For the nine months ended
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 118,968
$ 142,804
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided
Depreciation and amortization
347,224
368,864
Impairment of long-lived assets
711
245
Losses (gains) on investments, net
(48,071)
(112,981)
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
4,441
2,596
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
53
10,045
Deferred tax provision (benefit), net
28,901
45,950
Stock-based compensation
8,401
5,913
Amortization of debt issuance costs
583
2,192
Other, net
35,609
16,691
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
(63,563)
(20,894)
Other current assets, net
(26,402)
(7,841)
Trade accounts payable
657
(15,386)
Contract liabilities
(13,759)
30,066
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(27,004)
(103,457)
Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net
(23,432)
63,055
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
343,317
427,862
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(540,447)
(1,452,982)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
917,077
2,099,815
Expenditures for property and equipment
(249,374)
(352,003)
Expenditures for externally marketed software
(16,926)
(25,634)
India JV formation
(7,892)
—
Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate
2,000
—
Sale of unconsolidated affiliate
7,500
—
Purchase of other investments
—
(50,000)
Sales of other investments
3,070
10,951
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
115,008
230,147
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes
—
(901,818)
Payment of finance lease obligations
(114)
(578)
Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations
(2,422)
(1,800)
Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock
7,173
7,288
Treasury share repurchase
(89,303)
(229,383)
Contribution by non-controlling interest holder
—
9,880
Other, net
—
(966)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(84,666)
(1,117,377)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(3,123)
(3,114)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
370,536
(462,482)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of
536,874
896,812
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period
$ 907,410
$ 434,330
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE EchoStar Corporation