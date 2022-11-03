Equifax Workforce Solutions Releases API Integrations with Top HR Technology Providers

Employers Using Leading HR Software Platforms Can Now Leverage API Technology for Streamlined Access to the Equifax Workforce Solutions Compliance Center™ Platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) announced the availability of pre-built Application Programming Interface (API) integrations with iCIMS, Jobvite, PageUp, and SAP SuccessFactors through Veritas Prime, offering employers more streamlined access to the Equifax Workforce Solutions Compliance Center™ platform. The integrations support a more seamless employee experience while helping to free up HR and technology resources for more strategic work.

EFX logo (PRNewswire)

"With the introduction of these new Equifax APIs, we can provide one-click access to our Compliance Center platform from within a customer's existing core HR technology stack," said Maria Hayes, Senior Vice President, Digital & Experience at Equifax Workforce Solutions . "This helps expedite the employee onboarding process, which can support a better experience for the employee as well as efficiencies for the HR team."

Each of these integrations can include access to leading onboarding solutions from the Equifax Workforce Solutions Compliance Center platform, including: I-9 Management, Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) Management, State New Hire Forms and Tax Withholding Forms. And because the API integrations are pre-built, they require minimal development work on part of customers that are already using iCIMS, Jobvite, PageUp or SAPSuccessFactors.

"We are committed to making Equifax solutions easily accessible within the existing ecosystems of our clients," added Hayes. "That means HR leaders no longer have to choose either world-class solutions or a more seamless employee experience. With API integrations, they can truly have the best of both worlds."

API integrations for the Equifax Workforce Solutions Compliance Center platform are available now. For more information, please visit this site .

ABOUT EQUIFAX

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Daniel Jenkins for Equifax Workforce Solutions

mediainquiries@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equifax Inc.