MASSACHUSETTS COALITION FOR SERIOUS ILLNESS CARE APPOINTS MICHAEL CURRY TO ADVISORY BOARD

At annual Summit, Coalition announces increased focus on research and partnerships

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care (Coalition) today announced at its 7th Annual Summit that Michael Curry, Esq., president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers , has joined its advisory board. A distinguished civic and public health leader with a commitment to reducing health inequities, Curry will play a key role in advancing the Coalition's efforts and driving equity in serious illness care.

(PRNewsfoto/Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care) (PRNewswire)

During the Summit, the Coalition also released its first ever strategic plan centering equity and focusing on strengthening connection, communication, and collaboration across health care systems, communities, patients, and clinicians.

"Ensuring that everyone gets the care and support they need is critical, especially for those facing serious illness," said Curry. "The Coalition is committed to transforming serious illness care and creating a more equitable health care system in Massachusetts. I look forward to helping them chart their path as they execute on their new mission and vision."

Coalition Executive Director Anna Gosline said she is thrilled to have Curry join the advisory board. "Michael understands the intersection of community, justice, and collaboration like few others in Massachusetts."

Health care leaders from across the country convened virtually at the Summit to discuss the importance of elevating consumer voices to enhance patient outcomes and improve health equity. Speakers from Stanford Medicine, Pacific Cancer Care, Harvard Catalyst's Community Coalition for Equity in Research, and others led sessions highlighting strategies and best practices for better incorporating patients' voices and needs into their care.

"Patients are key decision makers in their care, and their voices need to be heard," said Andrew Dreyfus, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts' president and CEO, and co-chair of the Coalition. "By amplifying the voices of consumers and strengthening the communication and connection between patients and clinicians, we can help advance health equity and create a better patient experience for everyone, and especially those with serious illness."

" Research has shown that people with serious illness are often afraid to speak up or ask questions about their care," said Maureen Bisognano, co-chair of the Coalition, and senior fellow and president emerita of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. "Reducing health disparities and incorporating patients' needs and experiences into care delivery is paramount to changing that, and the Coalition's strategic plan aims to elevate the voice of the patient and families."

Visit the Coalition's website to find additional details on the Summit and learn more about the importance of incorporating patient and consumer voices in care. Recordings of all sessions will also be available following the event.

About the Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care

The Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care's mission is to strengthen the communication, collaboration, and connection between the health care system and communities, and between patients and clinicians, to support what matters most to everyone seeking care, especially people living with serious illness. The Coalition's 125 member organizations represent physicians, nurses, hospice workers, counselors, clergy, hospital and health plan administrators, social workers, attorneys, policymakers, researchers, and other health professionals. The Coalition is funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and a variety of sponsoring organizations. To learn more, visit maseriouscare.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care