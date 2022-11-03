Remark Holdings Partners with Milestone Systems, joining the Milestone Systems Marketplace

Milestone Systems' customers now have access to Remark's AI-Powered Real Time Analytics through the Milestone Systems Marketplace, with Remark's Smart Safety Platform, integrating with Milestone Systems' XProtect® video management solution (VMS)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and video analytics, announced its integration with Milestone Systems' XProtect® platform in the Milestone Systems Marketplace. Remark's Smart Safety Platform augments a higher level of security with its application of AI-driven video analytics. Organizations are able to gain full situational awareness and control, reduce the complexity associated with managing video content at scale and reap the many benefits of having automated workflows. Milestone Systems' XProtect® VMS allows security and operation teams to create custom surveillance solutions for their industry-specific needs such as video monitoring for access control or linking video content to investigations for law enforcement. The integration with Remark's Smart Safety Platform allows organizations to make real-time data-driven decisions, allowing users to uncover data insights from the autonomous detection of security incidents and breaches, around the clock.

Remark's Smart Safety Platform AI-powered features generates real-time alerts for proactive security and safety including:

Intrusion / loitering / object / vehicle / trespassing detection

Live real time large capacity people counting and crowd analysis

Preventative behavioral analysis such as loitering, dropping of unattended bags, vandalism, graffiti, fights

Suspicious fire, object, and smoke detection

Intelligent pre and post-forensic investigation by providing for meta-data searches utilizing physical and object recognition attributes to speed up the investigation process

Visual dashboard with actionable insights and reports for daily monitoring and pattern spotting

For more information on the systems' integration, please visit:

"The integration between Milestone Systems' XProtect® VMS and our Smart Safety Platform gives users a visualized dashboard that elevates their existing security capabilities. Our Smart Safety Platform ingests raw video content and turns it into data-driven intelligence with actionable insights and real-time alerts on potential security breaches. Users can monitor and respond to incidents in real-time, simplify and automate security operations and accelerate response times," said Kai Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "We are pleased to be a part of Milestone's Marketplace and look forward to continued success in our partnership."

"We are glad to partner with Remark Holdings, whose AI-powered analytics platform is a valued-added offering for our customers in the casinos, music festivals, education systems and police departments," says Dan Viotto, Channel Business Manager for the West Coast Region. "Remark's robust solutions such as intrusion detection, behavioral analysis, real-time notifications of fights and misbehavior, along with its intelligent investigation capabilities provide a solution for some of the most requested features by our customers."

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of open platform video management software. Based on an open platform, XProtect® is a video management software (VMS) platform already trusted in 500,000+ customer sites. With open-platform architecture and five variants ranging from Essential+ to Corporate, XProtect® allows any organization to grow with video technology enabling integration with the industry's widest choice in cameras and best-in-class business solutions.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that help organizations monitor, understand and act on threats in real-time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR and CCPA compliant solutions focus sectors include retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality and transport. With headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England.

For more information, please visit the company's website (www.remarkholdings.com ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

F.Tian@remarkholdings.com

(+1) 626-623-2000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.