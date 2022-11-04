LootMogul partners with Metaverse Sports Group and onboards 17 NFL & Football legendaries

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul is thrilled to partner with Metaverse Sports Group (MVSG) and is executing on its mission of bringing brand-athletes-fans together by creating immersive experiences both in the meta world and the real world.

LootMogul-MVSG has already conducted several live brands-players-fans events at FedEx Field in Washington D.C with NFL Commanders Superbowl stars and brands like Hoop Culture, DKS Apparel, etc are executing web2-web3 business integrations with LootMogul, where one can not only dress up the avatars through NFTs (shoes, sportswear, energy packs, etc.) to gain in-game access/boost but can also have these items shipped to their house.

"As we continue to grow our sports-centric metaverse, scaling with the right partner is critical for us. MVSG with their deep expertise & existing relationships with NFL players, brands, and fans, will not only help us, onboard new players, faster but will also conduct live events and enhance in-person brands-players-fans experiences. MVSG is formed by legendary NFL players like Gary Clark, John Booty, etc.

On day one of this partnership, MVSG closed the deal with 17 NFL & Football legends like Doug Williams, Ken Harvey, Dexter Manley, Lois Cook, Rick Walker, Darryl Grant, Ravin Caldwell, Raleigh Mckenzie, Clarence Vaughn, Ricky Ervins, Joe Johnson, Richard Sanders, Kenneth Jenkins, Santana Moss, Dejoun Lee, Morgan Spencer & Julie Donaldson. LootMogul welcomes MVSG and the legends," said Raj Rajkotia, CEO, LootMogul.

"The MetaVerse Sports Group was formed to work closely with Loot Mogul to offer opportunities to athletes from all sports within the Web3 Metaverse. The MVSG is proud to work with Loot Mogul and athletes and even prouder to be the exclusive provider to LootMogul of high school, college, and professional football players to create income opportunities, brand and business expansion as well as multiple other opportunities within the Metaverse, " stated Gary Clark one of the founders and 2 Time Super Bowl champion.

"We are pleased to work with LootMogul and to be the first Sports Group working to find opportunities for athletes within the Metaverse," added NFL legend John Booty.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse, powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul recently secured a $200 million investment commitment from GEM .

