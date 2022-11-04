WEMIX3.0 welcomes Blockdaemon in as first Node Council Partner

Blockdaemon's infrastructure and technical expertise will help enable WEMIX3.0 as a safer, progressive ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockdaemon, the leading institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company for node management and staking, joins as WEMIX3.0's first node partner, to participate in decision making as a part of 40 WONDERS of WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and to additionally provide various technical infra-related support as a tech partner.

Wemade signed an NCP (node council partner) with Blockdaemon and welcomed the company as one of 40 WONDERS, the governance partners of WEMIX3.0 ecosystem.

Founded in 2017, Blockdaemon is the largest independent blockchain infrastructure platform connecting institutions and developers to leading networks. Its clients include Fortune 500 enterprises, banks, custodians and trusts.

Blockdaemon's Ubiquity API is a high performance, multi-chain API for accessing blockchain data across multiple protocols using REST or RPC (Native) Access. The company's other offerings include high-performance node infrastructure, staking, onramp and MPC wallet.

The ISO 27001:2017 certified blockchain provider is working with blockchain companies in various fields on many fronts.

Wemade assigned WEMIX NCP identification number 11. A unique identification number, ranging from 1 to 40, is given to each NCP.

Wemade will work closely with Blockdaemon to evolve WEMIX3.0 into a safer and more progressive ecosystem. Blockdaemon, with its technical excellence, will play an important role as the WEMIX Mainnet's tech sponsor.

