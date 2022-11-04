West Virginians Can Now Play the Record $1.6B Powerball From Their Phone

Jackpocket Lottery App Celebrates 14th State Launch, Offers Players Their First Lottery Ticket Free

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for a historic Powerball drawing, West Virginians can now play the lottery from the convenience of their phone. Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced its launch in West Virginia, offering lottery fans a new way to play.

To celebrate, Jackpocket is offering West Virginians their first lottery ticket free on the app with promo code WEST.

Lottery players in West Virginia can use the Jackpocket app to place ticket orders for well-known favorites, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Cash 25, Daily 3, and Daily 4. Jackpocket's secure platform allows players to conveniently select their game and numbers, view an image of their ticket, get automatically notified if they win, and even receive prizes up to $600 directly on the app. If players win more than $600, the winning ticket will be transferred to them for claiming their prize from the West Virginia Lottery.

"We're excited to offer West Virginians a new way to participate in a record Powerball drawing," said Jackpocket CEO and Founder Peter Sullivan. "Jackpocket's mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. Lottery players have won over $200 million in prizes so far on Jackpocket, and we can't wait to meet our first big winner in The Mountain State."

West Virginia is now the 14th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app. To date, 22 individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more, including two $1 million Powerball winners in the Wednesday, November 2 drawing.

Jackpocket aims to broaden access to the lottery in West Virginia by introducing a convenient, digital way for a mobile-first demographic to play. Over sixty-percent of Jackpocket app users are 18 to 45 years old

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

For more information, visit Jackpocket.com or download the Jackpocket app on iOS or Android .

Must be 18 or older to play. Jackpocket is not affiliated with and is not an agent of the West Virginia Lottery. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

