TRUMP RALLIES FOR MASTRIANO IN PA

"Doug is a fighter and a warrior for the America First agenda and the people of this great Commonwealth."

LATROBE, Pa. , Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With three days left until Election Day, President Donald Trump appeared to support Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

"Doug is a fighter and a warrior for the America First agenda and the people of this great Commonwealth," President Trump said, to a roar of cheers from the thousands of Pennsylvanians at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

"As your governor, Doug will clean up Harrisburg. He'll stand up to the special interests, and he'll make sure your state is safe again," Trump added, noting that "Pennsylvania is being ransacked, torn up, looted, and brutalized" with the Democrat nominee, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, as the state's top law enforcement officer.

"You got to get this man elected. You got to straighten out this thing," Trump said after reciting a litany of shocking crime statistics from Philadelphia. "A vote for Josh Shapiro is a vote to destroy PA's future. A vote for Doug Mastriano is a vote to restore safety, opportunity, and hope."

"Failure is not an option. We have to win. The future for our children and our freedom is at stake," Mastriano said.

"On Day One of my administration, we're going to drill and dig as never before. On Day One all masking and jab requirements will end in PA. On Day One, woke is broke; CRT is done; we're going to defend our children," Mastriano pledged. "We're looking for a new day in PA."

