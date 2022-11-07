BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APERIO, the category leader in data quality, grew revenue 5x in 2022, allowing the company to expand its team and accelerate product innovation. APERIO also added Jane Arnold, an Industry 4.0 expert with more than 30 years' experience in manufacturing technology, control engineering, and operations, to its Board of Directors.

APERIO achieves 5X growth by expanding category leadership and adds industry veteran Jane Arnold to board

Data quality at scale is now a "must-have" for leading industrials, as they convert to digital operations for Industry 4.0. APERIO's DataWiseä product provides industrial leaders with enterprise-wide, cloud-based solutions to deliver data quality at scale and in real-time. The company's latest product innovation, APERIO DataWise for PIä, elevates the OSISoft PI system team to "superhero" status, enabling administrators to monitor, track, and improve the quality of their PI data at its source. APERIO's Data Quality Index (DQI) tracks data quality improvements, enhances asset health, and maintains a corporate data quality score.

Many of APERIO's recently released features came at the request of Fortune 500 industrial customers, further demonstrating APERIO's commitment to delivering a customer-driven data quality solution to the market. Some of the world's premier industrial companies in sectors such as oil & gas, mining, power, chemicals, manufacturing, and pulp & paper have turned to APERIO to scale their data quality initiatives globally.

APERIO CEO Jonas Hellgren credits the talent and focus of the APERIO team for the timely market achievements. "Our development and customer success teams are exceptionally talented and committed to technical leadership and engaging the customer at the IT and operations levels," he said. "This commitment resonates well with customers, fueling expansion in many accounts."

Jonas also welcomed Jane Arnold to the company board. Her career includes roles as Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations Technology at Stanley Black & Decker and Senior Vice President and Head of Global Process Control Technology at Covestro (formerly Bayer MaterialScience). Read more about Jane's bio here.

"I am thrilled to be part of this innovative team focused on data quality, a career-long passion of mine," said Jane. "Reliable data improves safety, maintenance, and operations across all industry verticals, which will give APERIO's customers a competitive advantage and drive long-term value creation."

To learn more about APERIO, visit https://aperio.ai/.

View original content:

SOURCE APERIO