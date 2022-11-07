Calyx Advanced IRT Automation Saving Sponsors Time and Money

Intelligent functionality removes supply team burdens while ensuring drug availability and reducing waste

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced an enhancement to its interactive response technology (IRT) system. By removing the supply monitoring burden from clinical trial teams, Calyx IRT's automated supply strategy management reduces the cost of drug waste while ensuring study drug is available at investigative sites on time, every time.

Calyx’s Juan Munoz Pujol states that now, in addition to having confidence that Calyx IRT will get the right drug to the right patient at the right time, trial supply teams can leverage automated supply strategy management functionality to remove the burden of monitoring site stock against a site's IRT settings and keep drug waste at a minimum. (PRNewswire)

Calyx's IRT automation reduces drug waste, a particular problem in trials requiring many sites to meet enrolment goals.

Traditional IRT solutions require trial teams to constantly monitor patient recruitment levels and the unpredictable supply needs that arise during clinical trials, including randomization and damaged stock replacement. When trial teams don't take the burdensome, manual steps to address changing site needs, high-enrolling sites risk stock-outs and failed patient visits, and low-enrolling sites end up with more supplies than needed, resulting in unnecessary drug waste.

"The act of consistently balancing appropriate site-level inventory without incurring excessive drug waste is difficult and time-consuming for most trial supply teams," said Juan Munoz Pujol, Vice President of IRT at Calyx. "In addition to having confidence that Calyx IRT will get the right drug to the right patient at the right time, trial supply teams can now leverage automated supply strategy management to remove the burden of monitoring site stock against a site's IRT settings and keep drug waste at a minimum. We are already seeing significant savings on clinical development budgets, especially in oncology trials and in other therapeutic areas where the expense of drug production is very high."

Calyx's automated supply strategy management is beneficial in numerous trial design scenarios and is particularly useful at reducing the burden on the clinical supply manager when a trial requires a large number of sites in order to meet patient enrolment goals.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

