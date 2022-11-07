Corbus and GIS Announce Strategic Supply Chain and Procurement Partnership

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clients across the globe will now enjoy a powerful synergy with added value from the companies' complementary procurement and supply chain services.

To provide more than the sum of their parts, procurement service providers Corbus LLC and GIS International B.V. have joined forces to offer clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With GIS' strong footprint in Europe and Corbus' proven track record in the United States and India, cooperation between both companies will undoubtedly lead to stronger global presence.

"This partnership now provides both our companies the ability to utilize their infrastructure and resources across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa," states Corbus President Steve Catanzarita.

In more detail, the new cooperation will lead to a combined offering of sourcing and procurement services, tail-end spend management, vendor-managed inventory, integrated supply solutions, integrated MRO solution and business process management services. As the companies' core businesses are complimentary above all else (Corbus' core business is procurement and sourcing, while GIS' is integrated supply chain and vendor management), a solidified partnership will tremendously benefit both sets of clients.

"As an integrated supply chain provider with vendor managed inventory (like the ONE-vendor model for C-class customers in direct and indirect spend), we deliver spend optimization, on-time delivery in full, and stock optimization," adds Rahul Devarakonda, Chief Operating Officer at GIS. "Corbus is a successful provider of tail-spend management and transaction fulfilment, which is part of the end-to-end ISP offering."

"It is always my intent to find innovative ways to increase the overall value proposition to our customers when it comes to integrated supply and tail spend," says GIS Founder and Chairman Marc Benmeridja. "We are very excited about this partnership, as it helps us leverage each other's strengths to deliver increased value to our customers while also boosting our overall engagement both from footprint expansion and financial outlook of GIS."

Over the past decade, Corbus developed an optimized end-to-end sourcing model (Agency of Record, or AOR) that prioritizes efficacy and transparency. Now, the enterprise can expand in many different directions. "Our partnership with GIS will allow us to expand and leverage GIS' wide supply base, integrated supply solution, and VMI capabilities," states Unni Vasudev, Vice President of Corbus. "It also increases our global reach to deliver and replicate this model to over 26 countries globally. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working with each other and adding value to our clients."

About Corbus:

In 1994, the Global Technologies division of Modern Technologies Corporation branched off to become Corbus, LLC. For the past 25+ years, Corbus has been known in the supply chain and business process management consulting industry as an innovative and client-driven solutions provider.

About GIS:

GIS International was established in 1997 as a pioneering procurement service provider in Europe. GIS offers certified, operational best practices for indirect and direct materials procurement and integrated supply.

