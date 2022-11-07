EdgeDB Raises $15M Series A Round to Bring its Modernized Relational Database for Cutting-Edge Apps to the Cloud

Delivering 10x better performance and usability over traditional SQL+ORM databases, EdgeDB helps modern app developers build products faster and cheaper

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeDB , a developer of the first open source, graph-relational database, today announced a $15M Series A investment led by Nava Ventures and Accel, with participation by industry heavyweights from Vercel, Firebase, GitHub, IBM, OpenAI, ICONIQ Capital, and Netlify. Launched in 2019, EdgeDB is reimagining relational databases with a focus on the developer experience. The company has seen rapid adoption of its database with 20,000+ monthly active users and 9.5 thousand stars on GitHub. The latest funding will be used to fuel development of EdgeDB Cloud and expand EdgeDB's development team. With this round, Daniel Levine, Accel Partner, and Freddie Martignetti, Nava Ventures Founder, will join the EdgeDB Board of Directors.

Numerous startups have adopted EdgeDB, including BeatGig, a Y Combinator company. "EdgeDB's high level data model, coupled with their new query language EdgeQL, transformed the way we built our product," said Jeremy Berman, co-founder and CTO, BeatGig. "It has simplified our backend development and allows us to ship much faster. It solved the N+1 problem for us since we can easily create complex queries that return all the info we need in a single request. We don't even need to cache anymore because queries run so efficiently that all the data we'd normally cache can be just queried in an instant."

"Existing databases lack composability in their data models and query languages. They are unnecessarily slow and hard to build with. EdgeDB was built from the ground up with the modern developer in mind, by co-founders who understand the problem first-hand. Yury and Elvis are so laser focused on serving the developer community, we at Nava are thrilled to be supporting them," said Freddie Martignetti, founder, Nava Ventures.

EdgeDB: Reimagining relational databases with a focus on the developer experience

EdgeDB is an open-source graph-relational database designed to address some major ergonomic limitations of SQL and relational schema modeling, while improving type safety and performance. EdgeDB at its core is a relational database with an object-oriented data model, a strict graph schema, and a modern query language. EdgeDB comes with first-class tools for schema migrations, convenient graphical user interface, and rich client libraries for the mainstream programming languages.

"Databases have always been and will always be the defining piece of any technological stack," said Yury Selivanov, co-founder and CEO of EdgeDB. "While there has been a lot of activity and interesting developments in databases in the past decade, relational databases are built on a model that is decades old and has become increasingly inadequate for the rapidly transforming software development field. Organizations are looking for modern, scalable systems that can help reduce costs while accelerating development, which is why we built EdgeDB."

With a planned release in Q1 2023, EdgeDB Cloud will have native integrations with GitHub, Vercel, Netlify and will feature zero-configuration and streamlined DevOps, a convenient UI, and tight integration with the existing EdgeDB tooling. To get access to the private demo of EdgeDB Cloud, please join the waitlist at https://www.edgedb.com

About EdgeDB

EdgeDB is a developer of the first open-source graph-relational database. The company was founded in 2019 by Yury Selivanov and Elvis Pranskevichus, with a mission to re-imagine relational databases with a focus on the developer experience. The company is backed by leading investors including Accel and Nava Ventures, and industry heavyweights from Vercel, GitHub, IBM and more. To learn more, visit https://www.edgedb.com/

