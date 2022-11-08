DevonWay Expands Asset Management Suite with Solutions for Shift Handover and System Health Reporting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of Quality, Safety, Asset, and Workforce Management software for regulated industries, today announced the general availability of two new products, Shift Handover and System Health Reporting, to help customers further improve their operational performance.

As part of the DevonWay Asset Management suite, Shift Handover and System Health Reporting offer an end-to-end solution for capturing critical information related to asset performance, identifying trends, and sharing the information across departments or teams.

"Shift Handover allows our customers to monitor events, conditions, or changes that affect company assets, while System Health Reporting identifies potential issues with equipment, such as risk of failing, and drives performance improvement plans," said Lee Rogers, Director of Enterprise Asset Management at DevonWay. "Both are critical components of a closed-loop Enterprise Asset Management system."

Shift Handover and System Health Reporting can each run standalone or as part of a greater Equipment Reliability or Asset Management program, depending on each customer's needs. Like all DevonWay products, they can connect natively to other DevonWay products, or to any third-party application through the DevonWay REST API.

"Over the last couple years, we've invested aggressively in expanding our portfolio of products to provide a one-stop-shop for customers looking to consolidate disparate systems onto a single enterprise platform," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "We look forward to continuing that pace in 2023 and beyond."

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Workforce, Quality, and Safety Management enables regulated, high-risk, and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

