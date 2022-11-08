Golden Entertainment, Inc. to Deploy QCI Host by Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") at Company's Casinos and Taverns throughout Nevada

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Entertainment, Inc. and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") have announced that QCI Host will be deployed across all of Golden Entertainment's casinos and taverns throughout Nevada. The announcement comes on the heels of QCI Host's successful deployment at Golden Entertainment's Laughlin, Nevada properties: Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort.

"After successfully piloting the QCI Host customer relationship management platform in the Laughlin market, we are eager to introduce this game changing solution to all of our casinos and taverns throughout Nevada," said Ross Gdovin, Vice President of Marketing for Golden Entertainment. "We view this as a true differentiator in driving incremental revenue through the use of their player development and event management solutions."

"We are honored that Golden Entertainment has chosen to expand their use of QCI Host throughout their enterprise including the Stratosphere Casino Hotel Skypod, six casinos in Nevada and 64 taverns. Being selected to help drive their casino revenues and increase their customer loyalty demonstrates the importance of providing a highly configurable player development product that provides the player development team a powerful tool to quickly analyze their book of business and immediately execute on their findings," commented Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI.

Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns 10 casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in more than 95 casino resorts in North American and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

