Perrigo Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results From Continuing Operations

Highlights:

Perrigo achieved third quarter net sales of $1.1 billion , an increase of 5.5%, or 12.3% excluding the impact of currency translation, versus the prior year quarter. Year-to-date net sales increased 8.7%, or 14.0% excluding the impact of currency translation, versus the prior year period.



Organic (1) net sales increased 7.7% in the third quarter and 11.4% year-to-date compared to the prior year periods.



Third quarter reported gross margin was 33.0%. Third quarter adjusted gross margin was 36.5%, an increase of 210 basis points compared to the prior year quarter, or flat compared to the second quarter of 2022.





Perrigo gained market share in both business segments during the quarter versus the prior year period.





Reported operating income was $33 million in the quarter compared to $438 million in the prior year and $48 million year-to-date compared to $364 million in the prior year. The reported decrease was due primarily to $418 million related to the Omega arbitration award received in the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $133 million , an increase of 19.2%, or 32.2% excluding the impact of currency translation. Year-to-date adjusted operating income was $336 million , down 3.3%, or up 5.9% excluding the impact of currency translation.



Third quarter reported net earnings (loss) per diluted share ("EPS") was a loss of ($0.39) , as compared to a loss of ($0.40) in the prior year quarter. Year-to-date reported EPS was a loss of ($0.88) , as compared to a loss of ($1.22) in the prior year period.



Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS was $0.56 , an increase of 24.4% compared to the prior year quarter. Third quarter constant currency adjusted diluted EPS was $0.65 , an increase of 44.4% compared to the prior year quarter. Year-to-date adjusted diluted EPS was $1.32 , as compared to $1.45 in the prior year period. Year-to-date constant currency adjusted diluted EPS was $1.50 .



Company reiterates fiscal 2022 organic net sales growth range outlook of 9.0%-10.0% and fiscal 2022 total net sales growth range outlook of 8.5%-9.5% versus the prior year.



Company updates fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS range outlook to $2.00 - $2.10 from $2.25 - $2.35 , as lower sales volumes in CSCA and $0.10 from the worsening impact of currency translation are expected to more than offset solid year-to-date performance in the international business and accretion from the purchase of the Gateway plant in the U.S. The Company now expects to achieve a constant currency adjusted diluted EPS range outlook of $2.25 - $2.35 .

(1) See attached Appendix for details. Organic net sales growth excludes the effects of acquisitions and divestitures and the impact of currency.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) ("Perrigo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022. All comparisons are against the prior year fiscal third quarter, unless otherwise noted.

President and CEO, Murray S. Kessler commented, "Perrigo third quarter results were strong. Net sales, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted diluted EPS grew substantially compared to prior year in the face of continued macro-economic headwinds. We gained market share globally, including increases across every segment as store brands continued to gain share from national brands. Although revenue growth in the quarter was robust, it was below our estimates due to unfavorable currency translation, labor shortages effecting supply and slower category growth rates."

Kessler continued, "Importantly, business fundamentals are strong, the labor issue has improved and we just announced the first major step in our Supply Chain Reinvention Program through the infant formula investment. These, along with other margin enhancement programs being implemented, including further strategic pricing initiatives, will enable Perrigo to deliver outsized growth in 2023."

Kessler concluded, "Going forward, our focus is on execution. Successful integration of HRA, achievement of HRA synergies, integration of the Gateway plant, implementation of supply chain initiatives and reducing leverage as planned will position Perrigo to achieve strong top and bottom line growth for years to come."

Refer to Tables I - VI at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the current year and prior year periods and additional non-GAAP information. The Company's reported results are included in the attached Consolidated Statements of Operations, Balance Sheets and Statements of Cash Flows.

Third Quarter 2022 Perrigo Results from Continuing Operations

Third Quarter 2022 Net Sales Change Compared to Prior Year

Reported Net Sales Net Acquisitions

& Divestitures

Adjustment Foreign Exchange

Adjustment Organic Net Sales CSCA 4.0 % 3.3 % — % 7.3 % CSCI 8.4 % (20.3) % 20.2 % 8.3 % Total Perrigo 5.5 % (4.5) % 6.7 % 7.7 %

Reported net sales increased 5.5%, constant currency net sales increased 12.3% and organic net sales increased 7.7%. Reported net sales were driven by 1) $81 million in constant currency net sales from the acquisition of HRA, 2) $55 million in strategic pricing actions across both Consumer Self-Care segments, 3) U.S. store brand share gains versus national brands and store brand competitors, and growing share in the E.U. marketplace, and 4) an increase of $25 million in cough/cold-related product sales3 that primarily benefited the Upper Respiratory category. These drivers also benefited from e-commerce growth and new product sales. This growth was partially offset by 1) the impact of unfavorable currency translation of $70 million, 2) $31 million from the divested Latin American businesses and ScarAway® brand, and 3) lower net sales in certain categories, particularly in the CSCI Healthy Lifestyles category.

Third quarter reported operating income was $33 million, compared to operating income of $438 million in the prior year period. This decrease was due primarily to $418 million related to the Omega arbitration award received in the prior year. Adjusted operating income grew $21 million, or 19.2%, to $133 million. Constant currency adjusted operating income increased 32.2% driven by 1) higher gross profit flow-through resulting from strategic price increases, higher sales volumes and the addition of HRA, and 2) the absence of two product recalls that occurred in the prior year. These increases were partially offset by 1) a $36 million impact from inflation, including higher freight & distribution expenses, 2) higher operating expenses, driven primarily by the addition of HRA, and 3) divested businesses.

Reported net loss was $52 million, or ($0.39) per diluted share, compared to reported net loss of $54 million, or ($0.40) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Excluding certain charges as outlined in Table I, third quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $76 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $61 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the prior year. Constant currency EPS for the quarter was $0.65.

(3) Cough/cold-related net sales includes the cough/cold sub-category within Upper Respiratory and the Pain and Sleep Aids category.

Third Quarter 2022 Business Segment Results from Continuing Operations

Consumer Self-Care Americas Segment

Third Quarter 2022 Net Sales Change Compared to Prior Year

Reported Net Sales Net Acquisitions

& Divestitures

Adjustment Foreign Exchange

Adjustment Organic Net Sales CSCA 4.0 % 3.3 % — % 7.3 %

CSCA reported net sales of $722 million increased 4.0%, and organic net sales increased 7.3%. Net sales growth was driven by strategic price increases, U.S. store brand share gains versus national brands and store brand competitors, and new product launches. Primary category drivers are provided below.

Upper Respiratory

Net sales of $132 million increased 8.4% due primarily to share gains from national brands and store brand competitors in cough/cold and allergy, and the new launch of Nasonex®24HR. This growth was partially offset by an unfavorable 4.8 percentage points from the divested Latin American businesses.

Nutrition

Net sales of $124 million increased 18.1% due primarily to store brand share gains in infant formula, due in part to a national brand recall, as well as third-party contract sales. Oral electrolytes also contributed positively to sales in the quarter.

Digestive Health

Net sales of $120 million increased 8.1% due primarily to increased manufacturing capacity and demand for Polyethylene Glycol 3350, and new products, including Omeprazole Cool Mint. Growth in the category was partially offset by an unfavorable 2.2 percentage points from the divested Latin American businesses.

Pain & Sleep-Aids

Net sales of $104 million decreased 4.1% due primarily to the unfavorable impact of 7.7 percentage points from the divested Latin American businesses, partially offset by higher demand for children's analgesics products.

Oral Care

Net sales of $84 million increased 9.0% due primarily to Plackers® and REACH®, in addition to growth in store brand offerings, primarily manual toothbrushes.

Healthy Lifestyle

Net sales of $74 million increased 2.4% due primarily to increased distribution of store brand smoking cessation products, partially offset by the discontinuation of diabetes products.

Skin Care

Net sales of $49 million increased 5.4% due primarily to the addition of HRA brands, including Mederma® and Compeed®, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of 3.0 percentage points from the divested Latin American businesses and ScarAway® brand, and discontinued products.

Women's Health

Net sales of $12 million increased 19.2% due primarily to the addition of HRA brands, including ella®.

Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements ("VMS") and Other

Net sales of $23 million decreased 44.8% due primarily to the unfavorable impact of 17.0 percentage points from the divested Latin American businesses.

Reported operating income was $75 million compared to operating income of $90 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating income decreased $1 million to $104 million due primarily to 1) a $31 million impact from inflation, including higher freight & distribution expenses, 2) higher operating expenses primarily related to the inclusion of HRA, 3) lower profitability of contract sales to the divested Rx business, and 4) the impact of divested businesses. These factors were offset by higher gross profit flow-through resulting from net sales growth and the addition of HRA.

Consumer Self-Care International Segment

Third Quarter 2022 Net Sales Change Compared to Prior Year

Reported Net Sales Net Acquisitions

& Divestitures

Adjustment Foreign Exchange

Adjustment Organic Net Sales CSCI 8.4 % (20.3) % 20.2 % 8.3 %

CSCI reported net sales increased 8.4%, constant currency net sales increased 28.6% and organic net sales increased 8.3%. Organic net sales growth was driven by strategic price increases and higher sales volumes led by new product launches. Primary category drivers are provided below.

Skin Care

Net sales of $132 million increased 15.9%, or 37.2% excluding the impact of currency, driven primarily by the addition of HRA brands, including Compeed®, strategically priced new products in the Sebamed and ACO skincare lines, and higher net sales of anti-parasite offerings that are outpacing strong category growth.

Upper Respiratory

Net sales of $63 million increased 20.8%, or 43.8% excluding the impact of currency, led by strong demand for cough/cold products, including Bronchostop, Bronchonolo, Coldrex and U.K. store brands.

VMS

Net sales of $46 million decreased 15.9%, or 0.2% excluding the impact of currency, due primarily to lower overall category consumption and lower sales of the nutraceutical products including Granufink and Zaffranax were mostly offset by the restocking of the Abtei brand in Germany following the third quarter 2021 recall of certain batches.

Women's Health

Net sales of $30 million increased 123.1%, or 163.4% excluding the impact of currency, due primarily to the addition of HRA brands, including ellaOne® and NorLevo®.

Pain & Sleep-Aids

Net sales of $29 million decreased 13.9%, or an increase of 2.4% excluding the impact of currency, due primarily to higher demand for Solpadeine, a paracetamol-based analgesics product.

Healthy Lifestyle

Net sales of $25 million decreased 32.6%, or 19.9% excluding the impact of currency, due primarily to lower category consumption in weight management and smoking cessation, impacting XLS Medical and NiQuitin, respectively.

Digestive Health, Oral Care and Other

Net sales of $53 million increased 21.5%, or 44.2% excluding the impact of currency, due primarily to the addition of the HRA Rare Diseases portfolio in the Other category.

Reported operating income was $1 million for the quarter compared to $4 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating income increased $17 million, or 36.5%, to $62 million. Constant currency adjusted operating income grew 66.8%, driven by 1) higher gross profit flow-through resulting from higher net sales growth and the addition of HRA, and 2) improved manufacturing productivity. This growth was partially offset by inflation and higher operating expenses, primarily driven by the inclusion of HRA.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company reiterates its fiscal 2022 organic net sales growth range outlook of 9.0%-10.0% versus the prior year. The Company also reiterates its fiscal 2022 total net sales growth range outlook of 8.5%-9.5%, as expected accretion from the Gateway plant, along with the U.S. and Canadian rights to the Good Start® infant formula brand, are expected to offset the worsening impact of currency translation. If foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, we now expect net sales in the full year to be unfavorably impacted by 5%-6%.

The Company is updating its fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS range outlook to $2.00-$2.10 from $2.25-$2.35, as solid year-to-date performance in CSCI and accretion from the purchase of the Gateway plant, along with the U.S. and Canadian rights to the Good Start® infant formula brand, are expected to be more than offset by lower sales volumes in CSCA, and $0.10 from the worsening impact of currency translation. If foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, we now expect adjusted diluted EPS in the full year to be unfavorably impacted by approximately $0.25. The Company now expects to achieve a constant currency adjusted diluted EPS range outlook of $2.25-$2.35.

The Company cannot reconcile its organic net sales growth to reported net sales or its expected adjusted diluted EPS or constant currency adjusted EPS to diluted EPS under "Fiscal 2022 Outlook" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time. These items include taxes, interest costs that would occur if the Company issued debt, and costs to acquire and or sell a business if the Company executed such transactions, which could significantly affect our financial results. These items depend on highly variable factors and any such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021 Net sales $ 1,100.2

$ 1,042.7

$ 3,296.3

$ 3,033.8 Cost of sales 737.3

706.3

2,223.5

1,980.0 Gross profit 362.9

336.4

1,072.8

1,053.8















Operating expenses













Distribution 30.6

23.3

84.5

69.0 Research and development 29.8

27.6

90.5

91.7 Selling 144.5

129.7

431.0

405.0 Administration 105.9

130.6

386.0

368.1 Impairment charges —

3.5

—

162.1 Restructuring 19.1

1.0

32.2

11.8 Other operating expense (income), net (0.1)

(417.6)

0.7

(417.6) Total operating expenses 329.8

(101.9)

1,024.9

690.1















Operating income (loss) 33.1

438.3

47.9

363.7















Interest expense, net 41.0

30.9

115.1

94.5 Other (income) expense, net (4.0)

18.5

48.7

20.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt (0.4)

—

8.9

— Income (loss) from continuing operations before

income taxes (3.5)

388.9

(124.8)

248.8 Income tax expense (benefit) 48.6

442.8

(6.6)

411.8 Income (loss) from continuing operations (52.1)

(53.9)

(118.2)

(163.0) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 2.7

(5.0)

1.3

84.5 Net income (loss) $ (49.4)

$ (58.9)

$ (116.9)

$ (78.5)















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic













Continuing operations $ (0.39)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.88)

$ (1.22) Discontinued operations 0.02

(0.04)

0.01

0.63 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.37)

$ (0.44)

$ (0.87)

$ (0.59) Diluted













Continuing operations $ (0.39)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.88)

$ (1.22) Discontinued operations 0.02

(0.04)

0.01

0.63 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.37)

$ (0.44)

$ (0.87)

$ (0.59)















Weighted-average shares outstanding













Basic 134.6

133.8

134.4

133.5 Diluted 134.6

133.8

134.4

133.5

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



October 1,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 468.7

$ 1,864.9 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6.9 and $7.2, respectively 707.7

652.9 Inventories 1,085.2

1,020.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 321.7

305.8 Current assets held for sale —

16.1 Total current assets 2,583.3

3,859.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 839.9

864.1 Operating lease assets 209.8

166.9 Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets 3,492.4

3,004.7 Definite-lived intangible assets, net 3,002.9

2,146.1 Deferred income taxes 7.7

6.5 Other non-current assets 541.5

377.5 Total non-current assets 8,094.2

6,565.8 Total assets $ 10,677.5

$ 10,425.7 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable $ 461.4

$ 411.2 Payroll and related taxes 118.1

118.5 Accrued customer programs 137.2

125.6 Other accrued liabilities 242.7

279.4 Accrued income taxes 22.1

16.5 Current indebtedness 33.5

603.8 Current liabilities held for sale —

32.9 Total current liabilities 1,015.0

1,587.9 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,077.5

2,916.7 Deferred income taxes 409.1

239.3 Other non-current liabilities 573.2

530.1 Total non-current liabilities 5,059.8

3,686.1 Total liabilities 6,074.8

5,274.0 Contingencies - Refer to Note 15





Shareholders' equity





Controlling interests:





Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value per share, 10 shares authorized —

— Ordinary shares, €0.001 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized 6,963.7

7,043.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (317.1)

35.5 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (2,043.9)

(1,927.0) Total shareholders' equity 4,602.7

5,151.7 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,677.5

$ 10,425.7







Supplemental Disclosures of Balance Sheet Information





Preferred shares, issued and outstanding —

— Ordinary shares, issued and outstanding 134.6

133.8

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (116.9)

$ (78.5) Adjustments to derive cash flows:





Depreciation and amortization 241.5

238.8 Share-based compensation 46.7

50.2 Foreign currency remeasurement loss 39.4

— Restructuring charges 32.2

11.8 Loss on sale of business 1.4

(63.9) Impairment charges —

162.1 (Gain) on sale of assets (5.8)

— Deferred income taxes (19.6)

(24.0) Amortization of debt premium (2.8)

(2.7) Other non-cash adjustments, net 3.4

9.2 Subtotal 219.5

303.0 Increase (decrease) in cash due to:





Accounts receivable (38.6)

(182.3) Inventories (78.8)

(70.2) Prepaid expenses 6.7

(1.8) Accounts payable 46.1

(10.4) Payroll and related taxes (40.5)

(60.6) Accrued customer programs 15.7

13.4 Accrued liabilities 19.0

(5.8) Accrued income taxes (50.1)

313.2 Other, net 22.4

(36.8) Subtotal (98.1)

(41.3) Net cash from (for) operating activities 121.4

261.7 Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities





Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,901.4)

— Additions to property, plant and equipment (70.0)

(110.4) Settlement of acquisition-related foreign currency derivatives (37.1)

— Asset acquisitions (10.3)

(70.6) Net proceeds from sale of businesses 58.7

1,493.1 Proceeds from sale of assets 24.8

— Proceeds from royalty rights 2.7

2.8 Other investing, net —

2.8 Net cash from (for) investing activities (1,932.6)

1,317.7 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities





Issuances of long-term debt 1,587.3

— Payments on long-term debt (958.9)

— Borrowings (repayments) of revolving credit agreements and other financing, net (5.9)

(5.8) Payments for debt issuance costs (20.9)

— Premiums on early debt retirement (12.2)

— Proceeds on seller-financed disposal 4.3

— Cash dividends (107.0)

(97.8) Other financing, net (22.6)

(17.1) Net cash from (for) financing activities 464.1

(120.7) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (63.5)

(12.0) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,410.6)

1,446.7 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations, beginning of period 1,864.9

631.5 Cash and cash equivalents held for sale, beginning of period 14.4

10.0 Less cash and cash equivalents held for sale, end of period —

(10.1) Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations, end of period $ 468.7

$ 2,078.1

TABLE I PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 1, 2022 Consolidated Continuing Operations Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Restructuring

and Other Operating

Income Interest

and

Other Income

Tax

Expense Income

(Loss) from

continuing

operations* Diluted

Earnings

(Loss) per

Share* Reported $ 1,100.2 $ 362.9 $ 29.8 $ 281.0 $ 19.0 $ 33.1 $ 36.6 $ 48.6 $ (52.1) $ (0.39) As a % of reported net sales

33.0 % 2.7 % 25.5 % 1.7 % 3.0 % 3.3 % 4.4 % (4.7) %

Effective tax rate













n/m



Pre-tax adjustments:



















Amortization expense related primarily to acquired

intangible assets

34.6 (0.6) (33.0) — 68.2 (0.5) — 68.7 0.50 Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

— — (0.4) (19.1) 19.5 — — 19.5 0.15 Acquisition and integration-related charges and contingent consideration adjustments

3.7 — (7.8) — 11.5 — — 11.5 0.08 Unusual litigation

— — (0.8) — 0.8 — — 0.8 0.01 (Gain) loss on divestitures and investment securities

— — — 0.1 (0.1) (0.1) — — — Loss on early debt extinguishment

— — — — — 0.3 — (0.3) — Non-GAAP tax adjustments**

— — — — — — (27.5) 27.5 0.21 Adjusted

$ 401.2 $ 29.2 $ 239.0 $ — $ 133.0 $ 36.3 $ 21.1 $ 75.6 $ 0.56 As a % of reported net sales

36.5 % 2.7 % 21.7 %

12.1 % 3.3 % 1.9 % 6.9 %

Adjusted effective tax rate













21.8 %































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)





Reported











134.6





Effect of dilution as reported amount was a loss, while adjusted amount was income*** 1.6





Adjusted











136.2 n/m = not meaningful



















*Individual pre-tax line item adjustments have not been tax effected, as tax expense on these items are aggregated in the "Non-GAAP tax adjustments" line item. **The non-GAAP tax adjustments are primarily due to $28.6 million tax benefit related to pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments and the effect of the interim tax accounting requirements in ASC 740, Income Taxes, plus the removal of $1.5 million of tax benefit for nonrecurring legal entity restructuring. ***In the period of a net loss, diluted shares outstanding equal basic shares outstanding.









TABLE I (CONTINUED) PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 2, 2021 Consolidated Continuing Operations Net Sales Gross

Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Restructuring

and Other Operating

Income

(loss) Interest

and Other Income

Tax

Expense

(Benefit) Income

(Loss) from

continuing

operations* Diluted

Earnings

(Loss) per

Share* Reported $ 1,042.7 $ 336.4 $ 27.6 $ 283.6 $ (413.1) $ 438.3 $ 49.4 $ 442.8 $ (53.9) $ (0.40) As a % of reported net sales

32.3 % 2.6 % 27.2 % (39.6) % 42.0 % 4.7 % 42.5 % (5.2) %

Effective tax rate













113.9 %



Pre-tax adjustments:



















Amortization expense primarily related to acquired intangible

assets

22.3 (1.4) (28.7) — 52.4 (0.6) — 53.0 0.37 Acquisition and integration-related charges and contingent

consideration adjustments

— — (2.7) — 2.7 (13.1) — 15.8 0.12 Unusual litigation

— — (8.9) — 8.9 — — 8.9 0.07 Impairment charges

— — — (3.5) 3.5 — — 3.5 0.03 (Gain) loss on divestitures

— — — — — (2.1) — 2.1 0.02 Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

— — — (1.0) 1.0 — — 1.0 0.01 Net SPA arbitration settlement award

— — (22.4) 417.6 (395.2) — — (395.2) (2.92) Non-GAAP tax adjustments**

— — — — — — (426.2) 426.2 3.15 Adjusted

$ 358.7 $ 26.2 $ 220.9 $ — $ 111.6 $ 33.6 $ 16.6 $ 61.4 $ 0.45 As a % of reported net sales

34.4 % 2.5 % 21.2 %

10.7 % 3.2 % 1.6 % 5.9 %

Adjusted effective tax rate













21.3 %































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)







Reported











133.8





Effect of dilution as reported amount was a loss, while adjusted amount was income*** 1.7





Adjusted











135.5





















*Individual pre-tax line item adjustments have not been tax effected, as tax expense on these items are aggregated in the "Non-GAAP tax adjustments" line item.

**The non-GAAP tax adjustments are primarily due to: (1) removal of $308.6 million tax expense related to the settlement of the Irish Notice of Amended Assessment, (2) removal of $108.0 million tax expense related to non-recurring intra-entity transfers of intellectual property, (3) $4.9 million tax benefit related to pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments calculated based upon their applicable jurisdictional income tax rates and (4) removal of $3.6 million tax expense related to Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT). ***In the period of a net loss, reported diluted shares outstanding equal basic shares outstanding

TABLE I (CONTINUED) PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022 Consolidated Continuing Operations Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Restructuring

and Other Operating

Income Interest

and Other Income

Tax

Expense

(Benefit) Income

(loss) from

continuing

operations* Diluted

Earnings

(Loss) per

Share* Reported $ 3,296.3 $ 1,072.8 $ 90.5 $ 901.5 $ 32.9 $ 47.9 $ 172.7 $ (6.6) $ (118.2) $ (0.88) As a % of reported net sales

32.5 % 2.7 % 27.3 % 1.0 % 1.5 % 5.2 % (0.2) % (3.6) %

Effective tax rate













5.3 %



Pre-tax adjustments:



















Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible

assets

86.8 (1.3) (91.6) — 179.7 (1.5) — 181.2 1.34 Acquisition and integration-related charges and contingent consideration adjustments

10.2 — (60.9) — 71.1 (56.0) — 127.1 0.94 Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

— — (1.1) (32.2) 33.3 — — 33.3 0.25 Loss on early debt extinguishment

— — — — — (8.9) — 8.9 0.07 Impairment charges

— — — (4.6) 4.6 — — 4.6 0.03 Unusual litigation

— — (3.6) — 3.6 — — 3.6 0.03 (Gain) loss on divestitures and investment securities

— — — 3.9 (3.9) (1.9) — (2.0) (0.02) Non-GAAP tax adjustments**

— — — — — — 59.2 (59.2) (0.44) Adjusted

$ 1,169.8 $ 89.2 $ 744.3 $ — $ 336.3 $ 104.4 $ 52.6 $ 179.3 $ 1.32 As a % of reported net sales

35.5 % 2.7 % 22.6 %

10.2 % 3.2 % 1.6 % 5.4 %

Adjusted effective tax rate













22.7 %































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)





Reported











134.4





Effect of dilution as reported amount was a loss, while adjusted amount was income*** 1.3





Adjusted











135.7















*Individual pre-tax line item adjustments have not been tax effected, as tax expense on these items are aggregated in the "Non-GAAP tax adjustments" line item. **The non-GAAP tax adjustments are primarily due to $45.7 million of tax expense related to pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments, and the removal of (1) $17.2 million tax benefit on dispositions of entities, offset by (2) $4.5 million tax expense for non-recurring legal entity restructuring. ***In the period of a net loss, diluted shares outstanding equal basic shares outstanding.

TABLE I (CONTINUED) PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended October 2, 2021 Consolidated Continuing Operations Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Restructuring

and Other Operating

Income Interest and

Other Income

Tax

Expense

(Benefit) Income

from

continuing

operations* Diluted

Earnings

per Share* Reported $ 3,033.8 $ 1,053.8 $ 91.7 $ 842.1 $ (243.7) $ 363.7 $ 114.9 $ 411.8 $ (163.0) $ (1.22) As a % of reported net sales

34.7 % 3.0 % 27.8 % (8.0) % 12.0 % 3.8 % 13.6 % (5.4) %

Effective tax rate













165.5 %



Pre-tax adjustments:



















Amortization expense primarily related to acquired

intangible assets

69.0 (2.5) (90.0) — 161.5 (2.3) — 163.8 1.24 Impairment charges

— — — (162.1) 162.1 — — 162.1 1.20 Unusual litigation

— — (25.2) — 25.2 — — 25.2 0.19 Acquisition and integration-related charges and

contingent consideration adjustments

1.5 (0.4) (3.9) — 5.8 (13.1) — 18.9 0.14 Indirect RX business support costs**

2.9 0.3 (9.6) — 12.2 — — 12.2 0.09 Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

— — — (11.8) 11.8 — — 11.8 0.09 (Gain) loss on investment securities

— — — — — (0.9) — 0.9 0.01 Separation and reorganization expense

— — (0.4) — 0.4 — — 0.4 — (Gain) loss on divestitures

— — — — — (2.5) — 2.5 — Net SPA arbitration settlement award

— — (22.4) 417.6 (395.2) — — (395.2) (2.93) Non-GAAP tax adjustments***

— — — — — — (356.1) 356.1 2.64 Adjusted

$ 1,127.2 $ 89.1 $ 690.6 $ — $ 347.5 $ 96.1 $ 55.7 $ 195.7 $ 1.45 As a % of reported net sales

37.2 % 2.9 % 22.8 %

11.5 % 3.2 % 1.8 % 6.5 %

Adjusted effective tax rate













22.2 %































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)







Reported











133.5





Effect of dilution as reported amount was a loss, while adjusted amount was income** 1.5





Adjusted











135.0

*Individual pre-tax line item adjustments have not been tax effected, as tax expense on these items are aggregated in the "Non-GAAP tax adjustments" line item. **Includes certain costs, which are reported in GAAP continuing operations but were previously allocated to the RX business. On a go-forward basis, such costs will either be covered by the transition services agreement or eliminated following closing. Accordingly, we do not believe such operational costs are representative of the future expenses of our continuing operations. ***The non-GAAP tax adjustments are primarily due to: (1) removal of $308.6 million tax expense related to the settlement of the Irish Notice of Amended Assessment, (2) removal of $48.0 million tax expense related to non-recurring intra-entity transfers of intellectual property, (3) removal of $8.9 million tax expense related to Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) and (4) removal of $3.3 million tax expense impact on deferred taxes of the UK rate change, offset by (5) $22.1 million tax expense related to pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments calculated based upon their applicable jurisdictional income tax rates. ****In the period of a net loss, reported diluted shares outstanding equal basic shares outstanding.









TABLE II PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 Consumer Self-Care Americas Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Operating Income

Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Operating Income Reported $ 722.3 $ 190.3 $ 16.7 $ 91.6 $ 75.2

$ 694.2 $ 187.6 $ 17.9 $ 76.7 $ 90.4 As a % of reported net sales

26.3 % 2.3 % 12.7 % 10.4 %



27.0 % 2.6 % 11.0 % 13.0 % Pre-tax adjustments:





















Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets

7.1 — (7.4) 14.6

— 5.4 (1.0) (6.4) 12.7 Acquisition and integration-related charges and contingent consideration adjustments

5.9 — (1.6) 7.5

— — — — — Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

— — (0.4) 7.2

— — — — 0.1 Impairment charges

— — — —

— — — — 2.6 Adjusted

$ 203.3 $ 16.7 $ 82.2 $ 104.4

$ 694.2 $ 193.0 $ 16.9 $ 70.3 $ 105.8 As a % of reported net sales

28.2 % 2.3 % 11.4 % 14.5 %



27.8 % 2.4 % 10.1 % 15.2 %



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 Consumer Self-Care International Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Operating

Income

Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Operating

Income

(Loss) Reported $ 377.9 $ 172.6 $ 13.1 $ 151.8 $ 1.3

$ 348.5 $ 148.8 $ 9.7 $ 133.2 $ 4.3 As a % of reported net sales

45.7 % 3.5 % 40.2 % 0.3 %



42.7 % 2.8 % 38.2 % 1.2 % Pre-tax adjustments:





















Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets

27.4 (0.6) (25.6) 53.5

— 16.9 (0.4) (22.3) 39.7 Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

— — — 6.4

— — — — 0.6 Acquisition and integration-related charges and contingent consideration adjustments

(2.1) — (3.0) 0.9

— — — — — Impairment charges

— — — —

— — — — 0.9 Adjusted

$ 197.9 $ 12.5 $ 123.2 $ 62.1

$ 348.5 $ 165.7 $ 9.3 $ 110.9 $ 45.5 As a % of reported net sales

52.4 % 3.3 % 32.6 % 16.4 %



47.5 % 2.7 % 31.8 % 13.1 %

























TABLE II (CONTINUED) PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 Consumer Self-Care Americas Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Operating

Income

Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Operating

Income Reported $ 2,160.2 $ 555.0 $ 51.9 $ 260.0 $ 240.0

$ 1,957.0 $ 569.5 $ 57.3 $ 233.2 $ 113.9 As a % of reported net sales

25.7 % 2.4 % 12.0 % 11.1 %



29.1 % 2.9 % 11.9 % 5.8 % Pre-tax adjustments:





















Amortization expense primarily related to acquired intangible assets

18.6 — (22.1) 40.6

— 17.7 (1.1) (19.6) 38.3 Acquisition and integration-related charges and contingent consideration adjustments

10.7 — (1.6) 12.5

— 1.5 (0.4) (1.2) 3.1 Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

— — (0.4) 7.3

— — — — 3.9 Indirect RX business support costs*

— — — —

— 2.9 0.3 — 2.8 Impairment charges

— — — —

— — — — 161.2 (Gain) loss on divestitures

— — — (3.9)

— — — — — Adjusted

$ 584.3 $ 51.9 $ 235.9 $ 296.5

$ 1,957.0 $ 591.6 $ 56.1 $ 212.4 $ 323.2 As a % of reported net sales

27.0 % 2.4 % 10.9 % 13.7 %



30.2 % 2.9 % 10.9 % 16.5 %























*Includes certain costs, which are reported in GAAP continuing operations but were previously allocated to the RX business. On a go-forward basis, such costs will either be covered by the transition services agreement or eliminated following closing. Accordingly, we do not believe such operational costs are representative of the future expenses of our continuing operations.



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 Consumer Self-Care International Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Operating

Income

Net Sales Gross Profit R&D

Expense DSG&A

Expense Operating

Income Reported $ 1,136.1 $ 517.8 $ 38.6 $ 452.1 $ 19.0

$ 1,076.8 $ 484.3 $ 34.4 $ 420.8 $ 23.1 As a % of reported net sales

45.6 % 3.4 % 39.8 % 1.7 %



45.0 % 3.2 % 40.1 % 2.1 % Pre-tax adjustments:





















Amortization expense primarily related to acquired intangible assets

68.2 (1.3) (69.4) 139.0

— 51.3 (1.3) (70.7) 123.2 Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

— — — 8.1

— — — — 5.2 Acquisition and integration-related charges and contingent consideration adjustments

(0.5) — (3.4) 2.8

— — — — — Impairment charges

— — — —

— — — — 0.9 Adjusted

$ 585.5 $ 37.3 $ 379.3 $ 168.9

$ 1,076.8 $ 535.6 $ 33.1 $ 350.1 $ 152.4 As a % of reported net sales

51.5 % 3.3 % 33.4 % 14.9 %



49.7 % 3.1 % 32.5 % 14.2 %

























TABLE III PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES CONSOLIDATED AND SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change Net Sales





















Consolidated Continuing Operations $ 1,100.2

$ 1,042.7

5.5 %

$ 3,296.3

$ 3,033.8

8.7 % Less: Currency impact(1) (70.3)

—

6.8 %

(161.9)

—

5.3 % Constant currency Consolidated Continuing Operations net sales $ 1,170.5

$ 1,042.7

12.3 %

$ 3,458.2

$ 3,033.8

14.0 %



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 1,

2022







October 1,

2022







Net Sales





















HRA Pharma sales $ 70.9









$ 128.6







Less: Currency impact(1) 10.1









17.0







Constant currency HRA Pharma net sales $ 81.0









$ 145.6











Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change Net Sales





















Consolidated Continuing Operations $ 1,100.2

$ 1,042.7

5.5 %

$ 3,296.3

$ 3,033.8

8.7 % Less: Currency impact(4) (70.3)

—

6.7 %

(161.9)

—

5.3 % Less: Divestitures(2) —

31.0

3.4 %

—

60.6

2.3 % Less: Acquisitions(3) 81.0

—

(7.9) %

145.5

—

(4.9) % Organic Consolidated Continuing Operations net sales $ 1,089.5

$ 1,011.7

7.7 %

$ 3,312.7

$ 2,973.2

11.4 %

























(1) Currency impact is calculated using the exchange rates used to translate our financial statements in the comparable prior year period to show what current period US dollar results would have been if such currency exchange rates had not changed. (2) represents divestiture of Latin American businesses and ScarAway®. (3) represents acquisition of HRA Pharma. (4) Currency impact for purposes of Organic Net Sales is calculated using the exchange rates used to translate our financial statements in the comparable prior year period to show what current period US dollar results would have been if such currency exchange rates had not changed, based on our consolidated continuing operations excluding divestitures and acquisitions since January 1, 2021.

TABLE III (CONTINUED) PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES CONSOLIDATED AND SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended







October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change

Net Sales











CSCA $ 722.3

$ 694.2

4.0 %

Less: Divestitures(2) —

31.0

4.9 %

Less: Acquisitions(3) 10.4

—

(1.6) %

Organic Consolidated Continuing Operations net sales $ 711.9

$ 663.2

7.3 %





Three Months Ended







October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change

Net Sales











CSCI $ 377.9

$ 348.5

8.4 %

Less: Currency impact(1) (70.3)

—

20.2 %

Constant currency Consolidated Continuing Operations net sales 448.2

348.5

28.6 %





Three Months Ended







October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change

Net Sales











CSCI $ 377.9

$ 348.5

8.4 %

Less: Currency impact(4) (70.3)

—

20.2 %

Less: Acquisitions(3) 70.7

—

(20.3) %

Organic Consolidated Continuing Operations net sales $ 377.5

$ 348.5

8.3 %

















(1) Currency impact is calculated using the exchange rates used to translate our financial statements in the comparable prior year period to show what current period US dollar results would have been if such currency exchange rates had not changed. (2) represents divestitures of Latin American businesses and ScarAway®. (3) represents acquisition of HRA Pharma. (4) Currency impact for purposes of Organic Net Sales is calculated using the exchange rates used to translate our financial statements in the comparable prior year period to show what current period US dollar results would have been if such currency exchange rates had not changed, based on our consolidated continuing operations excluding divestitures and acquisitions since January 1, 2021.

TABLE IV PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended









Constant

Currency

Change (1)



October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change

Currency

Impact (1)



CSCI Net Sales



















Skin Care $ 132.4

$ 114.2

15.9 %

21.3 %

37.2 %

Upper Respiratory 63.2

52.3

20.8 %

23.0 %

43.8 %

Pain and Sleep-Aids 29.0

33.7

(13.9) %

16.3 %

2.4 %

VMS 45.9

54.6

(15.9) %

15.7 %

(0.2) %

Healthy Lifestyle 25.0

37.1

(32.6) %

12.7 %

(19.9) %

Women's Health 29.9

13.4

123.1 %

40.3 %

163.4 %

Digestive health, Oral Care and other 52.5

43.2

21.5 %

22.7 %

44.2 %

Total CSCI Net Sales $ 377.9

$ 348.5

8.4 %

20.2 %

28.6 %





Global product category reporting was updated in the second quarter of 2022 and results were adjusted retrospectively to reflect the changes.



(1) Currency impact is calculated using the exchange rates used to translate our financial statements in the comparable prior year period to show what current period US dollar results would have been if such currency exchange rates had not changed.

TABLE V PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES CONSOLIDATED AND SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended











October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total Change Consolidated Continuing Operations































Adjusted gross profit

$ 401.2

$ 358.7

$ 42.5

11.8 %

$ 1,169.8

$ 1,127.2

$ 42.6

3.8 % Adjusted gross margin

36.5 %

34.4 %





210 bps

35.5 %

37.2 %





(170) bps Adjusted operating income

$ 133.0

$ 111.6

$ 21.4

19.2 %

$ 336.3

$ 347.5

$ (11.2)

(3.3) % Adjusted net income

$ 75.6

$ 61.4

$ 14.2

23.1 %

$ 179.3

$ 195.7

$ (16.4)

(8.4) % Adjusted EPS

$ 0.56

$ 0.45

$ 0.11

24.4 %

$ 1.32

$ 1.45

$ (0.13)

(9.0) %

































CSCI































Adjusted operating income

$ 62.1

$ 45.5

$ 16.6

36.5 %

$ 168.9

$ 152.4

$ 16.5

10.8 %





Three Months Ended







October 1,

2022

July 2,

2022

Total Change Consolidated Continuing Operations











Adjusted gross margin

36.5 %

36.5 %

— bps















TABLE VI PERRIGO COMPANY PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES CONSOLIDATED AND SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total

Change

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

Total

Change Consolidated Continuing Operations























Adjusted operating income

$ 133.0

$ 111.6





$ 336.3

$ 347.5



Currency impact(1)

$ 14.5

$ —





$ 31.7

$ —



Constant currency adjusted operating income

$ 147.5

$ 111.6

32.2 %

$ 368.0

$ 347.5

5.9 %

























CSCI























Adjusted operating income

$ 62.1

$ 45.5















Currency impact(1)

$ 13.7

$ —















Constant currency adjusted operating income

$ 75.8

$ 45.5

66.8 %





































Consolidated Continuing Operations























Adjusted EPS

$ 0.56

$ 0.45





$ 1.32

$ 1.45



Currency impact(1)

$ 0.09

$ —





$ 0.18

$ —



Constant currency EPS

$ 0.65

$ 0.45

44.4 %

$ 1.50

$ 1.45

3.4 %

(1) Currency impact is calculated using the exchange rates used to translate our financial statements in the comparable prior year period to show what current period US dollar results would have been if such currency exchange rates had not changed.

