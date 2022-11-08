ReloTrans proudly promotes Christine Cowden to Chief Operating Officer

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloTrans LLC the leading provider of corporate auto transport services, proudly announces the promotion of Christine Cowden to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. As an 11 year veteran of operations management within the 19 year old operating company, Christine has played a major role in the development and innovation of its operating functions, enabling the business to experience year over year exponential growth and earn its leadership reputation in this specialized sector of freight management.

ReloTrans LLC, founded in 2003, is a leading supplier to corporations, employee relocation management companies, moving and storage companies and other logistics management entities where the professional movement of automobiles is required.

