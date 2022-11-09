AIROBOTICS DEPLOYING AUTOMATED URBAN DRONE INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE UAE

Airobotics receives order from UAE government entity for its Optimus Drone System

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIROBOTICS Ltd. (TASE: AIRO) ("Airobotics" or the "Company"), which collects and analyzes aerial data via its automated drone infrastructure, has announced it is supplying additional drone systems and services to a UAE government entity. This represents the next step towards a larger fleet deployment by that government entity, to extensively install the Optimus Urban Drone Infrastructure, developed by Airobotics.

The order is a follow-on order to initial systems and services that were provided and thoroughly reviewed by the customer during the Dubai Expo. During the event, the Company successfully carried out thousands of operational drone flights without human intervention under challenging environmental conditions and in densely populated areas, to the end user's satisfaction.

The Airobotics system is designed to operate as a network of smart drones linked to an urban control center and will function as a municipal infrastructure providing a variety of automated data solutions. The primary function of the deployed Urban Drone Infrastructure is to shorten response times of security and rescue forces to emergency situations, supporting law enforcement and homeland security activities, and streamlining diverse services provided by the municipality for the public's benefit. The Company is also examining drone parcel delivery and other smart city applications to be provided by the infrastructure.

Airobotics is active in the UAE and additional countries and has plans with other customers to establish permanent infrastructure which rely on fleets of automated drones that do not require on the ground human intervention to operate. The drones are able to operate as a taskforce that can simultaneously collect and provide critical information for a variety of customer requirements. The Airobotics drone infrastructure is specifically designed for urban environments and strategic facilities that require immediate security, monitoring and emergency response. Each system within the infrastructure framework includes a smart airbase enabling automated battery changes enabling 24/7 operations, along with the automated loading and installation of sensors appropriate for each specified mission. Each system covers a perimeter up to 80 square kilometers surrounding an airbase. Drone flights can be tasked to carry specific sensors, enabling every drone in the system to execute diverse tasks. The drones can be activated for complex longer-term operations. Flights are overseen by remote operators in a command-and-control center.

Airobotics believes the Optimus Urban Drone Infrastructure will be widely deployed across this specific UAE city over the next few years. To date, two systems have already been deployed. Completion of the current transaction will bring this customer's deployed Airobotics fleet to four systems.

About AIROBOTICS

Airobotics Ltd. (TASE: AIRO) is an Israeli manufacturer and operator of autonomous Unmanned Aircraft (UAs) and Aerial Data Infrastructures. Airobotics UAs are used for smart city, homeland security and industrial services, providing automated data capture and analysis services, performed 24/7 without human intervention, and addressing the needs of the world's most complex environments. Airobotics is actively deployed in Israel and the UAE and has business development activities in the USA and Singapore. Airobotics' Optimus System provides an end-to-end solution, comprising an industrial grade UAV, an automated base station, wide-ranging regulatory certification, and an automated data analysis and visualization platform. The company's systems are in the process of type certification, the first of its kind in the US under the US Civil Aviation Authority, the FAA. The Type Certificate will allow Airobotics to perform flights over population, in populated areas, and in complex terrains as never before approved.

Earlier this year, Airobotics announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics Inc.

