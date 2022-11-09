Greenbrier to webcast presentation at the 2022 Stephens Investment Conference

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will be presenting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the 2022 Stephens Investment Conference to be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The presentation will be webcast live, beginning at 8:00 am CT, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Listeners can access the audio webcast on the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com. To register for or listen to the webcast, access the investors tab shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website and click on the events page. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier manages 408,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of approximately 12,200 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.