Quizlet Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global study platform Quizlet today announced Lex Bayer has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Bayer succeeds Matthew Glotzbach, who will stay on until December to support the transition before assuming a role as an advisor.

"Quizlet is entering a pivotal era of growth," said Glotzbach. "Lex brings the right mix of experience, advocacy and entrepreneurial spirit to further our work to empower students around the globe in every stage of their learning journey."

A seasoned founder and CEO with a proven track record of building products and scaling global organizations, Bayer brings a unique perspective that will be key in leading the team and accelerating future global growth. Bayer was most recently CEO of Starship Technologies and before that served as Group Head at Airbnb, where he had oversight of business development, payments and Airbnb for Work.

"I had the privilege of leading the search for Quizlet's new CEO after Matt decided to step down," said Shannon Brayton, Quizlet board member. "It was difficult to find someone to replace Matt and all the positives he brought to the role, but after a robust search, we're confident that Lex is that person. He impressed the board with his entrepreneurialism, his understanding of the Quizlet business, and his deep analytical skills, and we're excited to see what he can bring to students in this next chapter of the company's history."

"Under Matt's leadership Quizlet has grown into a global business and brand that is both recognized and beloved by Gen Z," said Bayer. "I look forward to waking up every day focused on helping millions more students learn and achieve better educational outcomes with the support of personalized and adaptive learning technologies."

Bayer is a resident of the Bay Area and will be based out of Quizlet's headquarters in San Francisco.

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Every month, over 60 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in

San Francisco, California

and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, General Atlantic, Owl Ventures and Altos Ventures. For more information, please visit

www.quizlet.com

.

