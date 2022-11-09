Unqork and Securrency Launch Private Markets Asset Tokenization Solution Powered by Codeless Architecture

The out-of-the-box codeless, white-label marketplace spans the entire digital asset lifecycle for scalable, secure blockchain transactions for private market customers

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leader of codeless architecture software development, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Securrency , a world-class developer of institutional-grade blockchain-enabled financial and regulatory technology, to create an end-to-end digital asset solution for private market customers. Leveraging Unqork's enterprise-grade codeless development platform, Securrency's Capital Markets Platform provides financial institutions and other operators with all of the features needed to launch a digital asset marketplace. The out-of-the box solution can be easily customized and integrated to best fit individual business needs. With the marketplace, customers can:

Onboard users easily and verify asset managers, investors, and other transaction participants in real time with fully customizable workflows

Design and execute fund documents digitally (e.g., private placement memoranda and subscription documents)

Tokenize and distribute funds with Securrency's patented Compliance Aware Token ® Framework

Securely transact via digital wallets on the Stellar Network, Ethereum , and other top-tier blockchain networks for real-time fund subscriptions and redemptions

This marks the first time that codeless technology has been used to build, deploy, and manage an out-of-the-box blockchain-based solution for tokenized private securities and other assets. The powerful combination of Unqork's codeless integrations and orchestration with Securrency's enterprise-grade tokenization platform ensures stability, interoperability, and efficiency at every step of the digital asset lifecycle.

While the traditional investment interaction model between investors and private markets operators often limits self-service and transparency for users, the digital assets marketplace provides self-guided onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC), Compliance Aware Tokenization®, enhanced analytics and reporting, and expanded access to new markets. Unqork's codeless architecture drives flexible workflows with a robust orchestration to digitize the subscription process, improve regulatory adherence, and increase liquidity.

"By harnessing the power of blockchain technology to create tokenized assets, automate compliance, and streamline financial transactions, Securrency and Unqork are unlocking the value of digital marketplaces for investors and financial institutions," said Dan Doney, CEO, Securrency. "We recognized the tremendous value in what Unqork's codeless architecture can deliver, and are excited to use it with our Capital Markets Platform to help customers grow their private markets businesses and provide greater liquidity and access to investors."

"For years, Unqork's codeless platform has been used by some of the world's largest financial institutions to build mission-critical applications. We are excited to now bring codeless architecture to digital assets to address some of the most important priorities in this growing industry, empowering enterprises with built-in composability, security, and scalability for their most complex applications," said Gary Hoberman, CEO and founder, Unqork. "Coupled with Securrency's Capital Markets Platform technology and digital asset expertise, we are delivering a world class token solution for private markets customers looking for a customized end-to-end marketplace experience."

