Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company, today announced that the Company will participate at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference taking place from November 15-17, 2022 in London.  Company management will meet one-on-one with investors during the conference.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company harnessing the power of myeloid cell biology to engineer new therapeutic alternatives for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA biology, immunology, and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions that match therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. Myeloid is advancing a broad portfolio of clinical and preclinical candidates designed to enable full immune system responses. Myeloid has entered into strategic partnerships with Prime Medicine and Acuitas and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors. Myeloid is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
Amy@juniper-point.com
858-914-1962

