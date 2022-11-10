'THE 6ABC DUNKIN' THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE' RETURNS TO THE PARKWAY ON 6ABC THURSDAY, NOV. 24 (8:30 A.M. EST) AND LIVE ON HULU

The 103rd Annual Tradition and Philadelphia's No. 1 Parade Will be Star-Studded With Celebrity and Local Appearances and Performances, Featuring WPVI's Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Alicia Vitarelli,

With 'Good Morning America's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph from 'Abbott Elementary,' Carson Kressley, and musical guest The Spinners.

Viewers Can Stream 'The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade' on 6abc.com, 6abc Philadelphia News App, and 6abc Connected Television Apps on Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV and Roku Platforms. Also available live on Hulu, and on Hulu VOD through Dec. 31.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6abc, Philadelphia's most-watched television station and leading news source, rings in the holiday season with its 12-year title sponsor Dunkin' for the "The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade" on Thursday, Nov. 24 (8:30 a.m. EST). Philadelphia's hometown parade begins with a half-hour preview show, followed by three hours of celebrity appearances, performances and a sweepstakes promotion throughout the parade's broadcast. The event is hosted by 6abc Action News' Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Alicia Vitarelli, with special guest hosts 6abc's Jim Gardner, Carson Kressley and "Good Morning America's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee.

Viewers from across the country will be able to watch the telecast in nine additional markets, including ABC-owned ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh Durham, and it will be available to stream live on Hulu and 6abc.com. The popular Dunkin' Fan Cam is back LIVE on the streets of Philadelphia, following hosts Alicia and Adam throughout the parade as they share in the festivities with parade-goers and engage with viewers via social media hashtag #6abcTDP. Special guests Kressley and Zee will be joined by Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph from the hit ABC show "Abbott Elementary." Musical guests also making appearances at the parade are The Spinners, Thelma Houston, Smokey Robinson, C+C Music Factory, Leah Marlene from "American Idol" and Chapel Hart from "America's Got Talent." Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are always a crowd favorite, and as tradition holds, Santa and Mrs. Claus will close out the parade to mark the official start of the Christmas season! Click here for a full list of special appearances and parade participants.

"Our 6abc staff and our team of volunteers take great pride in producing this event. To share this holiday tradition with our viewers at home and also with the thousands of parade-goers who line the parade route is truly magical", said Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of 6abc/WPVI. "And this is all made possible by the support we receive from Dunkin' and our corporate partners. We can't thank them enough".

"Dunkin' and our greater Philadelphia-area franchisees are thrilled to return to the Parkway to kick off the holiday season with Philadelphia's favorite Thanksgiving Day tradition," said Jackie Keown, field marketing director for Dunkin'. "We are so grateful to join the celebration once again as the title sponsor of 'The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade' and look forward to seeing you on Thanksgiving Day!"

Joining title sponsor Dunkin' (dunkindonuts.com) as major corporate sponsors are ACME (acmemarkets.com), RAM Trucks (ramtrucks.com), NRG (picknrg.com), and Commonwealth Charter Academy ( https://ccaeducate.me/).

Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to win numerous prizes, including free Dunkin' coffee for a year and a vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resorts®! The sweepstakes and rules pertaining to the prizes can be found at 6abc's "Watch & Win."

The parade also offers spectators a chance to support the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive. Parade-goers are invited to bring a few canned goods to pass to Scouts, who will collect donations along the parade route. This is a chance to give back and help fight hunger around the region.

**Syndicated Stations and Markets Parade Will Broadcast:



WATM – Johnstown, Pa. ABC23



WBOC – Salisbury, Md. FOX21



WDCW – Washington, D.C. CW50



WJET – Erie, Pa. JET24



WSWB – Wilkes Barre/Scranton, Pa. CW38



WRTV – Indianapolis, Ind. ABC6



WTVD – Raleigh/Durham, N.C. ABC11



WRTV – Indianapolis, Ind. RTV6



WZVN – Fort Myers, Fla. ABC7



WORA – Puerto Rico WORA5 (ABC)



About 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia

For over half a century, 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia has been broadcasting to viewers in the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys, an area covering southeastern Pennsylvania, northern and central Delaware and southern New Jersey. As the No. 1 station in Philadelphia for almost 45 years, 6abc Action News delivers local news, traffic and weather to more than 3 million homes.

Action News captures nearly half of all Adult 25-54 news viewers on an average day*.

In the past year, Action News has won 2,478 out of 2,498 newscasts in Households for a winning percentage of 98.2%.†

*Based on January – September 2022 Nielsen data.

†Based on September 2021 – August 2022 Nielsen data.

