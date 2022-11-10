VNUE, INC. & KOKKU ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE

The VNUE Icon Program ("VIP") will be the First and Only Production and Operations "One-Stop Hub" for Metaverse Events

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), a disruptive music technology company focused on revenue opportunities and rights management for artists, and Kokku, South America's largest gaming and entertainment co-development firm, today announced the formation of a joint venture providing entertainers and their teams all the tools and services needed to streamline the production, management, promotion, and execution of metaverse experiences.

The VNUE Icon Program ("VIP") is a one-stop hub for clients to easily engage with stage and lighting designers, animators, promotion executives, licensing & rights clearance experts, and more.

This joint venture is Phase Two of a recently announced partnership between VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) and Kokku to build the first ever persistent multi-stage music & entertainment festival experience to Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) 50+ Million active daily users worldwide. Since its formation, VNUE has built a substantial catalog of music-related IP such as StageIt, Set.fm and Soundstr, the company's Music Recognition Technology platform (MRT). Kokku is the developer best known for its work on AAA games such as Guerrilla's Horizon franchise, Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, and Premium Roblox Experiences including Samsung's Space Tycoon, Warner's Wonder Woman: The Themyscyra Experience and Netflix' Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall.

In offering every facet of a true metaverse event production house, VIP will deliver live and recorded performances within multi-dimensional, experiential virtual worlds, and will track musical performances with VNUE's Soundstr MDM platform, to ensure rights holders are properly compensated.

VIP's first combined-services project will launch in Q1 of 2023, providing services to artists who want to participate in the VNUE festival environment.

VIP's services will be available in-full or via à la carte options. The Roblox festival and multi-stage virtual experience will offer a permanent, persistent festival environment with customizable stages for entertainers to take up virtual residencies, while VIP will power independently commissioned events that utilize repeatable, scalable, and highly creative teams and processes.

VNUE CEO Zach Bair said, "The metaverse is a complex environment and presenting music and entertainment in this world on a persistent, turn-key basis is no mean feat. This is what our JV is all about. On Roblox, VNUE basically owns the "real estate" – the stages, festival and the environment –- and VIP will provide expansive services to those who wish to utilize it. Leveraging our background as a renowned music-tech company, with our core team members all having spent decades at the highest levels of the music business both in the "live" world and in the label world, we have the knowledge and experience to translate the "real world" music business to the metaverse, and we are completely stoked to partner with global and well-known developer Kokku to offer artists the advanced technology and amazing graphical experiences needed to truly entertain in the metaverse."

Jim King, COO of VNUE Inc. states, "Major headliners have hosted successful events in the metaverse but there's a clear need to demystify and expedite the production process, increase earning opportunities for major and emerging performers, engage fans consistently, and offer advertisers added-value through naming rights, in-world activations, and branding. For the metaverse to 'deliver' on all its promises, there has to be a well-defined and efficiently executed production process for entry. This is what we're building."

Thiago de Freitas, CEO of Kokku says, the joint venture "is an important move for the entire music industry (including artists, labels and audience) and the metaverse universe. We're partnering up to bring ease of access to live performances no matter where you are in the world. By combining VNUE's live performance delivery and automation services with Kokku's technical and creative capabilities to deliver highly produced, thoughtfully developed, innovatively promoted, and skillfully executed entertainment experiences, we're set to change the way people access and consume entertainment globally."

In coming months, additional joint ventures and partnerships will be announced for artist relations, branding and advertising, rights administration, and back-office services for both VNUE's own stages, as well as white label offerings and creating metaverse entertainment experiences as a service. Meanwhile, VNUE is working toward a $15+ million dollar raise, and an uplist to NASDAQ.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com): VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), its ticketed livestream platform, StageIt (www.stageit.com), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The company is also exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), providing fans with physical, collectible products such as limited edition CD sets, by artists such as matchbox twenty, Rob Thomas and many others. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

About Kokku: Kokku (www.kokku.com.br) is a leading co-development company based in Brazil, delivering high quality assets and products ranging from Art Outsourcing to Full Game Development, including Porting and Remastering, among others. Known for its work with major publishers and developers such as Microsoft, Eletronic Arts, Guerrilla Games, Activision, Tencent, Samsung, Warner Bros and Netflix, Kokku has taken part in the production and development of some of the greatest worldwide franchises like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and the award winning The Forgotten City; and was responsible for bringing to the Roblox universe acclaimed pop culture titles like Netflix's Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall, Samsung Space Tycoon, and Warner's Wonder Woman: Themyscyra Experience.

