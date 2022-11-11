Black Friday TV Deals & Trends 2022: BGR DEALS shopping research and picks on OLED TVs, 4K TVs is now available

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shopping experts at BGR DEALS have a list of all the early Black Friday trends and deals this year. Based on hours of research, we have been tracking the products and stores that have the most interest, and the best deals to shop now and on Black Friday.

This year, here's what trends we're predicting:

Deals start earlier — it's no longer only Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but deals starting weeks leading up to the shopping events.

TV's are going to have major deals this year.

Foot traffic to stores is estimated to be up 65% over a regular November weekend day, according to Google.

If you're specifically looking for Smart TVs, deals and offers could exceed 60% off on some of the top brand's models.

Since retailers have way too much inventory, especially in the furniture and patio & lawn categories, expect sensational deals and offers.

For TVs, here are the best early Black Friday TV deals available now from Best Buy , Walmart , Amazon , and more. These Black Friday sales offer savings of up to 60% off Samsung TVs, LG OLED TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, 4K TVs, Roku TVs.

We've also compiled our annual Black Friday shopping guides here:

New TV sales are added daily, so we recommend searching for additional deals. BGR DEALS may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through the provided links.

Buying advice for Black Friday sales: We can take some guesses as to what is going to be on sale this year.

The biggest discounts are likely to come on older versions of equipment that may have received an upgrade this year.

New Apple devices, Amazon devices, laptops, desktops, tablets, headphones, and toys may see slight discounts.

But their previous versions are likely going to be more heavily discounted. Last year, a lot of stores were dealing with supply chain issues and shipping delays, so they started their sales earlier. Some of them began Black Friday deals in October.

We expect that might be the case again this year, as customers really enjoyed being able to do holiday shopping early and shopping for Black Friday deals earlier. We also saw during last year's sale that items like the Nintendo Switch OLED were brand new and Bose QuietComfort 45 had just come out. While they may have not been discounted much last year, for the Black Friday deals 2022, that could change.

