ISHLT Expands Research Funding for Advanced Heart and Lung Disease: Applications Open Now

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) is now accepting applications for four research grants to be awarded during the first 2023 grant cycle, which concludes with the announcement of winners at the ISHLT Annual Meeting in Denver in April 2023. Applications for these grants will be accepted through 16 January 2023.

ISHLT continues existing grants and adds new opportunities for research in cardiogenic shock

The ISHLT Foundation was launched by the ISHLT in 2022 with the support of members and industry partners. The Foundation funds new research to improve treatment options and patient outcomes around the world. The Foundation also funds improved access to care by funding professional education opportunities around the world.

"We're happy to add a grant supporting research in cardiogenic shock to this awards cycle, and I thank all of our partner organizations for their support," said ISHLT Grants and Awards Committee chair Kathleen Grady, PhD, RN, MS, FAAN. "We continue to offer research grants focused on our pediatric population of patients and mechanical circulatory support. It is indeed exciting times, as our industry and societal partners join us in supporting research endeavors to ultimately improve the care and outcomes of patients with advanced heart and lung disease who undergo advanced surgical therapies."

The current grant cycle includes:

ISHLT Cardiogenic Shock Research Grant, Supported by Abiomed

This new research grant of up to $140,000 USD supports rising stars dedicated to a career in the use of MCS to optimize outcomes in cardiogenic shock. The grant supports research that would enhance the understanding and management of cardiogenic shock in the setting of heart failure to optimize clinical outcomes and promote native heart recovery using temporary mechanical circulatory support (tMCS).

ISHLT/Enduring Hearts Transplant Longevity Research Award

Given by ISHLT in partnership with Enduring Hearts, this grant of up to $160,000 USD is designed to further the scientific understanding of the determinants of pediatric transplant heart longevity and thereby improve the quality and duration of life. The grant is focused on research that has a high likelihood of being translated into clinical practice within five years and research relevant to pediatric transplant recipients and/or their families.

ISHLT/ICCAC VAD Coordinator Career Development Award

Presented jointly by ISHLT and the International Consortium of Circulatory Assist Clinicians (ICCAC), this $20,000 USD grant is designed to enhance the professional growth and development of VAD coordinators to ensure that the MCS community has the capacity to provide this advanced therapy and improve patient outcomes. This grant supports research with the goal of enhancing patient/caregiver decision making and improving the VAD experience, patient survival, and patient and caregiver quality of life.

ISHLT/O.H. Frazier Award in MCS Translational Research

This grant of up to $65,000 USD supports rising stars in the field of mechanical circulatory support (MCS). The O.H. Frazier Award is given to research utilizing MCS that could result in an increased understanding of the biologic effects, use as sole combined therapy, insights into patient/MCS management, innovative use/application, or improved outcomes for the treatment of heart failure.

