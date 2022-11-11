Terex Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details Terex's commitment to stakeholders and how ESG is integral to the Company's strategic priorities.

"Terex has been dedicated to ESG for many years, but we believe our 2022 report is our most robust to date, covering our goals and the progress we are making to create more sustainable outcomes for our team members, customers, investors and communities," said Terex Chairman and CEO John L. Garrison, Jr.

Highlights from Terex's 2022 ESG report include:

ESG Materiality Assessment Results

Innovation of Environmentally Friendly Products and Products Supporting Safe Work Practices

Implementation of Energy Audits to Achieve our Carbon Reduction Journey and our Goal of a 15% Reduction in GHG Emissions and Energy Intensity





New Injury Prevention Behaviors, reflecting our Commitment to our Zero Harm Safety Culture Introducing Nine Affinity Groups, supporting our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program





Inclusion of Four ESG Reporting Frameworks

Terex will continue to keep stakeholders informed of the Company's progress on its ESG priorities.

Click here to access the Terex 2022 ESG report.

About Terex

Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

