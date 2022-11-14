InventHelp Inventors Develop Innovative Baseball Training Tee (CNC 853)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 "We wanted to provide softball and baseball players with an effective training aid to help improve hitting skills," said one of two inventors, from Shelly, N.C., "so we invented the ULTIMATE HITTER. Our design would simulate pitches in the center of the strike zone, as well as inside and outside at different heights relative to the batter."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative and versatile new batting tee for baseball players. In doing so, it trains a batter to see the ball at various locations relative to home plate and the batter's box. As a result, it helps batters improve hitting technique and skill and it eliminates the need for another person to pitch practice balls. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for baseball and softball players, teams, coaches, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

