PreIPO Corporation™ Receives its Second Registered Trademark from the US Patent and Trademark Office for "PreIPO Exchange®"

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation™ owner of a suite of proprietary platforms; including: PreIPO-as-a-Service™, Diligence-as-a-Service™, and PreIPO Intelli™, has officially received a full Registered Trademark from the US Patent and Trademark office for "PreIPO Exchange®".

The registration covers Class 42: Software as a service (SAAS) services featuring software for providing access to an online marketplace for exchanging goods and services with other users in decentralized private markets, namely, for exchanging private stock, private exchanges of goods on a decentralized ledger, and securities token, derivatives, private stock and non-fungible tokens exchanges for pre initial public offering placements; Software as a service (SAAS) services featuring software using artificial intelligence for deep learning, in-depth qualitative evaluation, mergers, acquisitions, stock and share analysis for digital marketplace and private companies for pre initial public offering placements.

CEO of PreIPO Corp.™, David Grzan, speaks about the new trademark approval for their company. "Obtaining our second registered trademark for "PreIPO Exchange®" with the USPTO just further strengthens our ever-growing company with no plan to slow down on obtaining many more trademarks & patents in the near future."

About PreIPO Corporation™

PreIPO Corp.™ is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO® is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™. We are also pleased to offer PreIPO INTELLI™, this program will condense hours and days of internal research into easily digestible and actionable insights for qualified investors. Visit our website www.preipo.com.

For more information please contact: info@preipo.com

