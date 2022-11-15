Alpine Environmental Welcomes Peter Carlberg as Director of Project Management

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Environmental is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Carlberg. Peter joins as Director of Project Management. In this role, he will work with Alpine's Operations team to plan and execute projects, act as a point of contact for clients, and oversee the daily operations of the field. He will focus on leading the Field Team to provide exceptional service to our clients and complete projects on budget and in compliance (regulatory and safety).

Peter has over 35 years in asbestos and RRP/OSHA lead work. In his last position he worked for Insurcom as their Director of Environmental Services (Asbestos and Lead Division). Peter started in the field and came up through the abatement industry; his experience includes working for companies such as Marcor Environmental, EnviroVantage, Environmental Restorations, and Costello Dismantling.

Founded over 30 years ago in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the Environmental Specialty Contracting field. Their services include lead paint abatement, asbestos abatement, mold remediation, and historic restoration. Located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Alpine emphasizes customized services for each individual client. Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners and landlords throughout the New England region.

"We're thrilled to have Peter join Alpine," says Alpine General Manager Theresa Hazelrigg, "Peter's passion for environmental work, client satisfaction, and respect for each other, aligns with Alpine's own Mission and Values and we're excited to be able to support our Field Team with his knowledge and experience."

To learn more about Alpine visit: alpine-environmental.com

