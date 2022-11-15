Jamba Kicks Off the Holiday Season with New Merry Orange Cranberry Smoothie and Gifting Options That Let Fans Celebrate with Jamba All Season Long

With a new seasonal smoothie, Jamba guests can enjoy a refreshingly festive take on holiday flavors

Guests can give and get the gift of Jamba this season with gift card options and holiday tumblers for the smoothie lovers on their list as well as seasonal deals and offers

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop, Jamba is helping everyone embrace the chill with a brand-new seasonal smoothie, stocking stuffers, and unbeatable deals that'll have fans sippin' and gifting all season long. No matter what you crave, Jamba has something to keep everyone cool this holiday season.

Jamba is welcoming the season of *chill* with the brand-new Merry Orange Cranberry smoothie that looks and tastes like a sip of the holidays. (PRNewswire)

"At Jamba, we know our fans just gotta Jamba all year long, not just during the warm summer months. We're excited to introduce our NEW seasonal Merry Orange Cranberry smoothie that delivers a refreshing and unique taste of holiday flavor," shared Danielle Fisher, vice president of marketing at Jamba. "In addition, our fans can give and get the gift of Jamba with our convenient gift cards options, tumblers and seasonal deals and offers all season long."

Introducing Merry Orange Cranberry Smoothie

The go-to destination for bold and bright flavors that fit any time of year, Jamba is blending up an all-new seasonal smoothie that looks and tastes like a sip of the holidays. Available today for a limited time, the Merry Orange Cranberry smoothie is a perfect blend of sweet and tart bursting with a refreshing balance of cranberry and bright citrus flavor, blended atop a layer of smooth and creamy coconut whip for an extra indulgent touch. This new smoothie hits all the holiday flavor high notes and is the perfect frosty and festive beverage for the season.

Holiday Gifting Options

If you love sippin' on Jamba, you'll love giving the gift of Jamba. This holiday season the brand has the perfect gifting options and stocking stuffers for friends, family, teachers and neighbors alike. The season's coolest gifts, Jamba's holiday Gift Cards and Tumblers are sure to satisfy anyone on your list. Available in two seasonal colors, Jamba's tumblers come in a glimmering shade of Gold and a new for-the-season shade – a perfectly Winter Green.

Lucky for Jamba lovers, gifting at Jamba means sippin' on Jamba all holiday season long. Starting today through December 25, smoothie lovers will receive a $5 Jamba reward card when spending $25 in gift cards for a loved one*, plus Jamba Rewards members can receive 50% off any smoothie order with the purchase of a tumbler**.

Seasonal Deals & Offers

To celebrate the new Merry Orange Cranberry smoothie and give thanks to its most loyal fans, Jamba is dishing out deals for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for Jamba Rewards members:

Thanksgiving Week (11/21 - 11/25) : Enjoy a $0 delivery fee all week long***

Black Friday (11/25): BOGO 50% off any smoothie order on Black Friday †

Thanksgiving Weekend (11/26 - 11/27) : $2 off when you buy two smoothies, two juices, or two bowls ‡

Cyber Monday (11/28): 20% off orders of $25 or less§

To keep the cool-factor going throughout December, the brand is unwrapping 12 Days of Jamba to gift Jamba Rewards members with a delicious new deal each day – including everything from BOGO offers and cash off favorites like smoothies, juices and bowls||. To get the gift of great deals at Jamba, fans can sign up for Jamba Rewards for free at jamba.com/rewards or on the Jamba app.

*Gift Card must be purchased between 11/15/22-12/25/22 to receive Reward. Must have a free Jamba Reward account to redeem Reward. Reward Card is single use and must be redeemed between 1/2/23 - 2/13/23. Reward Card is valid at participating locations only and not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited.

**Offer exclusive to Jamba Rewards Members between 11/15/22-12/25/22 or while supplies last. One smoothie discount per tumbler purchase per transaction excluding add-ons or modifications, taxes, and fees. Reward must be redeemed at the same transaction as tumbler purchase. Must apply Reward at checkout. Valid at participating locations only. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service Fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

***Offer exclusive to Jamba Rewards Members at participating locations between 11/21/22 – 11/25/22. Convenience Fee for delivery and Service Fee apply; see checkout for details. Minimum subtotal of $12 for delivery orders. Must apply reward at checkout. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited.

†Offer exclusive to Jamba Rewards Members on 11/25/22, single use. Offer valid on one smoothie per order of equal or lesser value exclusive of add-ons or modifications, taxes, and fees. Must have two smoothies in cart to access reward and apply reward at checkout. Valid at participating locations only. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service Fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

‡Offer exclusive to Jamba Rewards Members between 11/26/22-11/27/22, single use. Must have two, smoothies, juices or bowls- or a combination thereof in cart to access reward. Must apply reward at checkout. Limited to one offer or reward per transaction. Valid at participating locations only. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service Fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

§Offer exclusive to Jamba Rewards Members on 11/28/22 only on orders under $25, exclusive of taxes and fees. Single use only. Must apply reward at checkout. Valid at participating locations only. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service Fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

||Terms and conditions will apply see offer for details.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 800 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

