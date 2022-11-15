Ketel One Botanical and Susan Alexandra Join Forces to Make Spirits Bright this Holiday Season

A limited-edition collection including a beverage bag, glass straws, embroidered napkins, and beaded coasters inspired by the iconic varietals launches today

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for festive gatherings and gorgeous gifts. Ketel One Botanical and popular New York City-based designer, Susan Alexandra , are partnering for the second time to create a botanical-inspired collection that offers dazzling entertaining solutions, delightful host gifts, and bespoke accessories to elevate holiday occasions all winter long. Fans of both brands can get their hands on the charming collection beginning today, giving holiday hosts plenty of time to plan their perfect seasonal celebration.

Ketel One Botanical and Susan Alexandra Join Forcesto Make Spirits Bright this Holiday Season with a Limited-Edition Collection Including A Beverage Bag, Glass Straws, Embroidered Napkins and Beaded Coasters (PRNewswire)

As Susan Alexandra continues to expand beyond fashion and into lifestyle and decor, this collaboration with Ketel One Botanical is perfectly suited to bring inspired entertaining into homes across the country, and provide playful adornments for the bright and bubbly Botanical Spritz. The latest collection also represents a long-standing partnership between the two brands, which have collaborated to bring consumers delightful drinks accessories and spritz-worthy experiences over the years.

The Ketel One Botanical x Susan Alexandra holiday collection includes hand-blown glass straws, delicately embroidered napkins, beaded coasters, and the centerpiece of the collection, the Beverage Bag - a Susan Alexandra fan favorite that has been refreshed to fit a bottle of Ketel One Botanical to bring along as a host gift. All of these original items are available in colorways and designs inspired by the three award-winning Ketel One Botanical varietals - Grapefruit & Rose, Cucumber & Mint, and Peach & Orange Blossom.

"We're delighted to work with Susan Alexandra on this very special collection," says Olivia Kupfer, Director, Ketel One. "Everything she creates is brimming with elevated charm and joy, and is a beautiful complement to Ketel One Botanical's equally effervescent serve - the Ketel One Botanical Spritz. With the holidays nearly upon us, the coming months will be full of gatherings with friends and loved ones, making it the perfect time to toast with a sensational sip that is an upgrade from a typical glass of wine or bubbly."

When making cocktails the star of an event or stuffing a stocking with something fun and unique, The Ketel One Botanical x Susan Alexandra holiday collection offers a spirited solution for anyone's holiday needs.

Botanical Bag - Move over, dusty wine bag! Featuring the beautiful hues plucked from the Ketel One Botanical varietals, this fabulous bag is designed to carry a bottle anywhere over the holidays. Give it for the best hostess gift ever or sport it as the chicest accessory to a festive look ($285)

Perfect Sip Straws - Add a delicate flourish and pop of color to a spritz, whether enjoying in a perfectly chilled glass or taking a nightcap on-the-go in a can. Handblown in the USA , these straws showcase the signature details of the Ketel One Botanical varietals - miniature glass peaches, orange blossoms, roses, grapefruit slices, cucumber and mint (set of 3 for $118 )

Spritz Napkins - Elevate any holiday tablescape with these charming embroidered cocktail napkins that are all at once classic, delightful and fresh (set of 4 for $88 )

Beady Botanical Coasters - Freshly harvested and always in season, this fruity and floral foursome of coasters provides the perfect seat for a flavorful Botanical Spritz, featuring beaded cucumber, peach, rose and grapefruit motifs (set of 4 for $128 )

Susan Korn, Founder and Creative Director of Susan Alexandra says, "I am so inspired by the beautiful, thoughtful and delicious Ketel One Botanical varietals and was so excited to design and create these pieces. I love that this collection fully embodies the joy of the holiday season and adds sparkle to an already magical time of year."

No Beverage Bag would be complete without a bottle of Ketel One Botanical, which is available for purchase at local liquor stores or straight to doors on drizly.com . Whether hosting or being hosted, Ketel One reminds consumers 21+ to drink responsibly.

The collection is available now nationwide and exclusively on susanalexandra.com . For more information, cocktail and holiday entertaining inspiration, visit @ketelonebotanical and @susan_alexandra.

KETEL ONE BOTANICAL. Made With Vodka Distilled With Real Botanicals And Infused With Natural Flavors. 30% Alc/Vol. © Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA.

About Ketel One Botanical

Ketel One Botanical is a first-of-its kind spirit made from vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit and botanical essences. Made with 100% non-GMO grain, this 30% ABV spirit is an exceptionally smooth, fresh-tasting drink with no carbs, no artificial flavors, no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Ketel One Botanical is available nationwide in three varietals: Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, and Grapefruit & Rose, at your local spirits retailer for a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750ml bottle. With Ketel One Botanical now offering inspirations of its signature spritz serve in multiple formats, there is something for everyone to enjoy anytime, anywhere. For those looking to inject some creativity and personalization into their cocktail, the Ketel One Botanical Spritz is made simply with a chosen varietal, sparkling water, and any fresh herb or citrus garnish, built over ice in a chilled wine glass. For moments when convenience is key, consumers can enjoy the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz – a premium canned offering inspired by the beloved cocktail at 4.5% ABV, recently enhanced with more flavor essence and effervescence. For more information please visit www.ketelonebotanical.com .

About Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra is a New York City-based brand founded by Susan Korn. With an emphasis on elevating experiences, the core belief is that every single thing in life should be dazzling, rich with color and joy evoking. Initially launching as a jewelry brand, in the past years Susan Alexandra has expanded into widely celebrated beaded bags seen on celebrities and on the arms of cool tastemakers across the globe. Each piece is lovingly made by hand in New York City. The collaboration with Ketel One Botanical marks the brand's first foray into the home sphere.

MEDIA CONTACT

Diageo NA

Michelle Gattenio

Michelle.Gattenio@diageo.com

Bullfrog + Baum

Jenna Kaplan / Rachael Caldwell

KetelOneVodkaPR@bullfrogandbaum.com

Ketel One Botanical and Susan Alexandra Join Forcesto Make Spirits Bright this Holiday Season with a Limited-Edition Collection Including Glass Straws, A Beverage Bag and Embroidered Napkins (PRNewswire)

Ketel One Botanical and Susan Alexandra Join Forcesto Make Spirits Bright this Holiday Season with a Limited-Edition Collection Including Embroidered Napkins (PRNewswire)

Ketel One Botanical and Susan Alexandra Join Forcesto Make Spirits Bright this Holiday Season with a Limited-Edition Collection Including Beaded Coasters (PRNewswire)

Ketel One Botanical and Susan Alexandra Join Forcesto Make Spirits Bright this Holiday Season with a Limited-Edition Collection Including a Beverage Bag (PRNewswire)

Ketel One Botanical (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ketel One Botanical