LightEdge Renews All Compliance Certifications, Adds ISO 22301 & Expands Coverage to Acquired Data Centers

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge, the leader in compliant cloud and colocation for more than 20 years, has earned compliance re-certifications for HIPAA, HITRUST, ISO 20000-1, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI DSS, SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3, as well as a new certification for ISO 22301. In addition to renewing all compliance certifications for LightEdge's legacy locations, the team extended many certifications into recently acquired data centers, including LightEdge Cavern Suites and the San Diego and Phoenix facilities formerly operated by NFINIT.

All 11 LightEdge data centers are now compliant with HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI, and SOC (SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and SOC 3). Most locations are also compliant with HITRUST, ISO 20000-1, and ISO 22301, and the team is on track to achieve certification across all facilities for those three standards in 2023.

"We invest extensive time and resources into our annual compliance certification process, because we know it's critical for our customers, many of whom operate in highly regulated industries such as healthcare and finance," said Michael Hannan, Chief Security Officer for LightEdge. "With consistent 100% uptime, a highly redundant and secure network, and our proven security and compliance processes and expertise, we're proud to help our clients rest easy."

LightEdge is certified in the following widely recognized standards:

HIPAA: Verifies that LightEdge's development, security, and compliance protocols meet key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements for appropriate risk management.

HITRUST: Demonstrates that systems within LightEdge's environment meet the information risk management and compliance requirements to protect data within the healthcare industry.

ISO 20000-1: Ensures all cloud hosting or IT infrastructure is managed consistently with an internationally recognized standard of excellence.

ISO 22301: Proves LightEdge's ability to establish and maintain a business continuity management system.

ISO 27001: Empowers clients to make informed decisions about their cloud security services and ensures vendor accountability.

NIST: Shows LightEdge's commitment to the NIST cybersecurity framework to properly identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover from security incidents.

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard): Ensures that LightEdge's data center facilities and services meet the strict security requirements set by PCI.

SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3: Demonstrates that LightEdge's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet third-party CPA standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

Additionally, LightEdge is one of only 30 organizations globally that are part of the HITRUST Inheritance Program . The program allows customers to inherit relevant LightEdge controls for their own HITRUST compliance standards.

About LightEdge

LightEdge Solutions is the leader in colocation and private cloud services for highly regulated organizations who value always on uptime for their critical workloads. LightEdge owns and operates eleven purpose-built data centers across the United States with global connectivity options. With 25 years in business, LightEdge offers full stack technology services that deliver unbeatable uptime, security, and flexibility for their clients. Their premier colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and security solutions are designed to support complex hybrid IT deployments and audited against the industry's top security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com .

