NeuroLight Awarded Competitive Grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation

R&D Funding Accelerates Proof-of-Concept Prototype Development

SUFFERN, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroLight, Inc. (f.k.a. Neuroenhancement Lab, LLC), a Suffern, New York-based neuromodulation company, today announced that it has been awarded a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $255,851 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on a neuromodulation device to promote healthy sleep.

Sleep deprivation is a silent pandemic. In fact, seven of the 15 leading causes of death in the U.S. have been linked to sleep deprivation. Neuromodulation — stimulating the brain using light and sound — promises to offer a noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical alternative to help the millions who suffer with sleep disorders.

NeuroLight is the first company to develop technology for transplanting mental states™ from one person to another. The company intends to use this approach to promote healthy sleep by recording brainwaves in a healthy sleeping person and reproducing the same brain rhythms in another subject who struggles with sleep. The science behind this revolutionary technology was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Human Neuroscience (9/22/2021).

"We are honored and gratified to have been awarded this highly competitive grant by the NSF," said NeuroLight Founder and President Alexander Poltorak. "This grant will support R&D efforts to develop a prototype for the proof-of-concept study."

All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Once a small business is awarded a Phase I grant, it becomes eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements totaling up to $1.7 million.

About NeuroLight, Inc.

NeuroLight, Inc. (f.k.a. Neuroenhancement Lab, LLC) is a neuromodulation R&D company developing pioneering technology for transplanting mental states™ from one person to another. The first application the company is working on is the potential treatment of insomnia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.NeuroLight.co.

About the U.S. National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs.

America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. The NSF is an independent federal agency that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. To learn more about America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/

