Peggy Murphy, Eliassen Group's Senior Vice President - Strategic Accounts, Honored on SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing Annual List

READING, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, a strategic consulting company, announced today that Peggy Murphy, Eliassen Group's Senior Vice President – Strategic Accounts, has been recognized on the SIA Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing Annual List. In its eighth year, this annual list recognizes women for their outstanding efforts and achievements in elevating the workforce solutions ecosystem.

The Global Power 150 list is not a ranking but a way to recognize women in leadership positions and to increase visibility for the important contributions these influencers have made across the industry. Continually fine-tuning work models, developing tech initiatives, and fostering team culture while keeping a keen eye on data security, contracts, insurance and more, this year's group of honorees has helped shape a global staffing industry that generated $599 billion in revenue worldwide last year.

"Peggy has made incredible contributions to our company and our industry over her impressive tenure of nearly 30 years," said Dave MacKeen, Eliassen Group CEO. "With our Strategic Accounts business on the rise, she has achieved an ideal balance of encouraging her team to seek financial growth and personal growth, simultaneously."

"It's Peggy's authenticity that naturally recommends her to her peers as an invaluable resource for advice, encouragement, and honesty," said Sandra Callahan, Senior Vice President - Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications. "She believes in 'bringing your whole self to work,' which thereby encourages the genuine human connection that drives a team brimming full of deep and impactful relationships."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, we focus on professional services, talent solutions, and life sciences. Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks. We are committed to positively impacting the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

