BRG Appoints Mark Laber to New York Leadership Role

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) today announced the appointment of Managing Director Mark Laber as the head of its New York Corporate Finance practice.

Laber, who has two decades of experience in restructuring advisory, will lead the operations of the office's 50-strong Corporate Finance presence and also assume the role of an overall leader of the 125-person New York office, which is part of the firm's broader presence in the city, covering practice areas from international arbitration to healthcare performance improvement.

Bob Duffy, Managing Director and co-head of BRG's Corporate Finance practice, said, "We are delighted that Mark is taking on this role. It is testament to the success he has enjoyed in his career to date and also to our ambitions in the New York market, as well as more widely, which Mark's energy and ambition will help us realize."

BRG's Corporate Finance practice in the New York area, which accounts for more than a quarter of the firm's Corporate Finance professionals, grew in headcount by over 50 percent in the past year.

Christopher Kearns, co-head of Corporate Finance at BRG, added, "I am very proud to be welcoming Mark into this role at BRG. As a firm, and as a Corporate Finance practice, we believe strongly in handing the baton of leadership to our emerging talent at the right time, and I look forward to working with Mark and helping him thrive in these positions as I continue to be focused on delivering for our clients in New York and across the US."

Tri MacDonald, Principal Executive Officer and President of BRG, said, "New York is one of the most important markets for our firm, and Mark is a strong representation of BRG's next generation of leadership. Not only is he accomplished in his area of practice, but the energy and ideas he brings to the development of our firm more broadly are inspiring and important in propelling our next phase of growth."

Laber, who joined BRG last year, provides restructuring advisory services to companies, boards of directors, creditors and special committees. Since joining BRG, he has led large, complicated restructurings in the following industries: healthcare, consumer, power and renewables, business services and cryptocurrency.

BRG Corporate Finance is a full-service financial advisory practice that provides multidisciplinary services to companies, boards of directors, lenders, investors, attorneys and other special committees. BRG Corporate Finance professionals have advised in some of the most complex corporate domestic and international matters.

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

