Delsym Uncovers the Key for Families this Cold & Flu Season: Cozying Up and Watching Your Favorite Feel-Better Movie

The #1 Pediatrician Recommended 12-Hour Cough Medicine Launches New Campaign to Help Families Feel Better Together

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Any parent knows that as soon as one person in the house comes down with something, odds are the rest of the family is next. It's just a matter of who and when. And if there's one thing we've learned over the past few years, it's that nothing rallies a family like being sick…and getting well together. This cough & cold season, Delsym – a Reckitt brand and the #1 pediatrician recommended 12-hour cough medicine – is reminding families about the importance of feeling better together, and that sometimes all you really need is a cozy blanket, a cup of warm soup and your favorite feel good… no, make that feel better movie.

To launch the brand's "Feel Better Together" campaign, Delsym conducted a nationwide OnePoll survey* to uncover what Americans turn to for comfort when they're home sick. While it's no surprise that the average parent watches up to five hours of TV or movies per sick day, more than half of survey respondents said they have a favorite feel-better movie they've watched more than 30 times, including films like Harry Potter, Shrek, Frozen, Toy Story, Marvel Universe movies and more. But these flicks aren't the only go-to sick day essentials; about 40% shared that snuggling up with their favorite blanket on the living room couch also helps them feel better.

Inspired by these insights, Delsym has teamed up with Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting talent with fans and brands, to tap a handful of stars from America's favorite feel-better shows and movies to surprise 12 families with a "Feel Better" Cameo video message. Jodie Sweetin, known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the ABC comedy series Full House and its bingeable Netflix sequel series Fuller House, is just one of the stars joining in on the feel-better fun.

Delsym is working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County in New Jersey to identify 12 families who will receive an exclusive sick day care package from Delsym. Each care package will include an Apple iPad to watch their personalized Cameo video, a cozy blanket for mom and dad, a popcorn machine to keep the kids' hunger at bay, Delsym products and more – these custom care packages were designed to help families feel better physically and emotionally.

"As a health brand, we know that families need Delsym's 12-hour relief just as much as they need comforting remedies like mom's chicken soup, watching a feel better movie or snuggling with your kids," said Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt. "As we head into another unpredictable cold & flu season, we hope to continue providing families everywhere with the long-lasting relief they need, while reminding them we'll help them feel better every step of the way."

To continue supporting the local New Jersey community where Reckitt's Regional Headquarters are based, Delsym is making a $20,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County, helping its young members continue living a healthy lifestyle and reach their fullest potential.

*Survey Methodology: This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 U.S. millennial parents of kids aged 4 – 12 was commissioned by Delsym between October 6 and October 10, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us .

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

About Delsym:

Delsym, one of the leading pioneers in developing long-lasting cough syrup in the 1980s, was the first cough syrup brand to deliver 12 full hours of cough relief. Delsym's long-lasting delivery system is so unique that it inspired the brand's name "DELivery SYsteM." Today Delsym is the #1 12-hour cough liquid* with an advanced time-release formula that helps control your cough for up to 12 hours.

Delsym has products for the whole family**. In fact, Children's Delsym is the #1 pediatrician recommended children's 12-hour cough suppressant for*** as well as the most recommended children's cough medication by pharmacists. **** And if you're dealing with more than a cough, try the Cough+ range or products for both adults and children with daytime and nighttime formulas.

* Nielsen unit sales data, 2022

** Adults and Children 4 years of age and over"

*** Based on the 1QVI ProVoice Survey, 2021

**** Based on 2022 Pharmacy Times 2022 OTC Survey

