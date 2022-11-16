DOJO Labs Announces Distribution Agreement with Global Health and Wellness Giant GNC

New Revolutionary Products For Mental Performance Debut With Brain-Boosting Energy & Sleep Supplements, Formulated by Ph.D. Researchers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOJO Labs, a new line of nootropic-based supplements, will arrive at more than 1,000 GNC locations in North America starting in December 2022. As part of GNC's commitment to helping consumers "Live Well," this product category will empower greater holistic wellness choices that help people to achieve their goals.

DOJO Labs line up of nootropic products including Energy & Focus capsules for 6+ hours of steady energy and focus, and Rest & Recharge tincture for deep, restorative sleep. (PRNewswire)

The range of DOJO Labs supplements available at GNC will include capsule and liquid formats:

Energy & Focus Nootropic Capsules, 40 count bottle, MSRP $49.99

Contains nootropics, adaptogens, vitamins and 150 mg of caffeine (equivalent to 1.5 cups of coffee) that is time-released in the body over six hours, supporting sustained long-term energy while minimizing the "peak-and-crash" feeling of other energy supplement brands

Rest & Recharge Deep Sleep Nootropic Tincture, 1 oz. bottle, MSRP $29.99

Contains relaxation-focused ingredients such as lavender, chamomile, and valerian root to support restful sleep and waking up refreshed and focused – without melatonin

"We're entering GNC at the right time for this product, and the right time in the market, post-pandemic," says DOJO Labs CEO and Co-Founder, Laura Brooks. "People want to do more efficiently and are looking for healthier, solutions-driven, energy alternatives with natural ingredients. They also want their sleep to be more restorative, even if they have less of it than they'd like. We are so grateful to GNC for recognizing the potential of this brand and how these two core products work together seamlessly."

Energy, concentration and focus, as well as proper rest and restoration, have attracted increased consumer interest and inspired new product development in the mass market supplements industry over the past few years. DOJO Labs' new products offer a solution at the intersection of these needs for everyday achievers who appreciate convenient and effective energy supplements.

"The introduction of DOJO Labs at GNC allows us to continue on our quest towards helping more people Live Well," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Our curated product assortment is designed to support consumers as they build and achieve wellness goals throughout life stages and these products will allow us to offer support in a growing category."

The DOJO Labs brand was inspired by the mastery of skill and powerful meditation associated with a traditional martial arts dōjō hall and is expressed by the brand's signature "koala bear ninja." All DOJO Labs products are developed by nutrition and supplements experts and made with naturally-sourced ingredients.

About DOJO Labs

DOJO Labs™ is a new line of supplements based on nootropic science, and focused on providing improved energy, concentration and rest. All DOJO Labs products are patent pending and were created by clinical experts specializing in nootropics and brain function. The company is based in Austin, TX. Visit www.napjitsu.com/pages/wearedojolabs and www.redbudbrands.com more information.

About GNC

GNC® is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

