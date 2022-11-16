Set to open in late 2023, the new residential offering will feature 112 exceptional homes and set a new standard of luxury in the heart of Manama

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and Bahrain-based real estate development firm Bayside Developments announce plans for what will soon be the address of choice for discerning homeowners in the city with Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay.

Four Seasons and Bayside Developments Announce the Launch of Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay (PRNewswire)

Ushering in a new standard of luxury waterfront living, the collection of 112 bespoke homes will be set within the capital city and at the heart of its most sought-after neighbourhood, Bahrain Bay. Residents will enjoy access to the neighbouring Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay as a remarkable extension of their homes with resort-style amenities, multiple restaurants, and a pristine beach just a short walk or chauffeured golf cart journey away via private bridge. The property will also be a short distance from The Avenues and MODA Mall, each offering the finest selections of shopping, dining and more.

"As we expand our Private Residences portfolio globally, we seek locations where our luxury lifestyle offering can be thoughtfully integrated and where we can build upon the success of existing hotels and resorts," explains Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Following the complete sell-out of our Private Residences in Dubai and our extensive residential expansion in Egypt, I am confident that the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay will give homeowners another opportunity to embrace this destination through its vibrant culture, history and lifestyle."

In addition to having access to the full spectrum of services and amenities from the neighbouring Hotel, Four Seasons Privates Residences Bahrain Bay will feature a wide array of dedicated offerings for residents to enjoy while at home with Four Seasons. Most notably, the development will include manicured gardens for entertaining or relaxing; a sunlit infinity edge pool with spectacular views from a landscaped terrace; a well-appointed fitness centre; an intimate resident's lounge to retreat and unwind; and a private cinema featuring state-of-the-art audio-visual technology and plush velvet seating for family movie nights to be enjoyed in ultimate comfort.

"In partnering with Four Seasons, we look forward to introducing an unparalleled luxury lifestyle offering to residents of Bahrain Bay," says Yusuf Haji, Sales Director, Bayside Developments. "The early sales success and international interest in these residences is a testament to the desire to live in this wonderful community – and in Bahrain as a destination – under the management of Four Seasons, which has a longstanding reputation for providing incredible experiences and exceptional service to its residents. We can't wait to welcome residents to their new home in Bahrain Bay very soon."

Set on a private enclave overlooking Bahrain Bay, every detail of the upcoming Private Residences has been carefully considered to create an oasis of 98 luxurious apartments, eight duplexes and six penthouses. With architecture by Gensler and interior design by Rive Gauche, each home will overlook Bahrain Bay, the iconic Bahrain World Trade Center, the Manama Skyline or the sea. Homes will feature striking marble finishes throughout and designer show kitchens with a combined living area for an effortless space to relax and entertain in style.

Led by a Director of Residences and a dedicated Four Seasons team, owners will enjoy a service-rich environment, including the ability to request a private chef, arrange a private spa treatment, and so much more, all from the comforts of home. Residents can also have complete confidence that their investment is in trusted hands whether at home or abroad. With Four Seasons also acting as the property managers, standards of quality and service will remain steadfast while setting the stage for a truly exceptional lifestyle for homeowners, delivered by Four Seasons.

Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay will complement the award-winning Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay and a growing collection of Four Seasons branded private residences in the region.

For more images, please see here.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As one of the leaders in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 51 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 51 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Bayside Developments:

Bayside Developments is a RERA licensed, private real estate development company formed with the intention of developing and marketing high value properties of exceeding quality within the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The company has been involved in flagship projects such as Four Seasons Bahrain Bay, and has an exciting roster of future projects in its pipeline.

Bayside Developments delivers wide-ranging real estate solutions, managing the entire development process from conceptualisation to handover.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay

In Bahrain's Four Seasons Private Residences, homeowners will find a unique infusion of local flavour with the quality and consistency of the brand's 35-year experience. Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay has benefitted from a blend of the brand's best creators – with the design, innovation and standards of service in line with global properties.

The 112 bespoke Residences are linked by a private and secure pedestrian bridge to the adjacent Four Seasons Hotel, bringing impeccable service, elevated fine dining and resort facilities all within a stone's throw of the homes.

At the heart of the Gulf, Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay offers a calm island vibe among its neighbours, uniquely combining Four Seasons dedicated service with Bahraini hospitality. The surrounding neighbourhood of Bahrain Bay is an unparalleled destination, combining urban waterfront living with lush green spaces - a manicured self-contained community with easy access to the mainland.

Media Contact

Julia Yuryev

jyuryev@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts